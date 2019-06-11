It’s time for us to prove our progressive credentials

We want to hang on to the Remain voters who flocked to us in the Euro elections. We believe that our party could radically change our conflicted country for the better, while we see that the two main parties at present are, in the expressive vernacular, of as much use as a fart in a bottle.

This husk of a government continues to do harm. As if it were not enough that Chancellor Philip Hammond ignored the poorest in his March Spring Statement despite bumper tax receipts, the continuing impact of the roll-out of Universal Credit, the two-child limit on some welfare payments and the continuing benefits freeze will, according to research by experts, cause a big increase in families unable to make ends meet this year. Cover-up attempts by Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd to alleviate the effects have done little. For example, repaying the advance payments for UC will plunge one in ten low-pay households into deficit. Although UC has made 56% of households better-off by £172 a month, 40% are worse off and will lose an average of £181.

Amber Rudd’s latest wheeze to stem the flow of criticism is denial. She is to complain to the UN about the final UK report of its Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, which was published last month, apparently on the grounds that his personal fact-finding tour was only eleven days long and his conclusions on the Government’s approach to tackling poverty are ‘completely inaccurate’. The 20-page report, which upholds the statement made in November discussed here in LDV is in fact extensively referenced by many authoritative public bodies.

The report’s summary points out that one-fifth of Britain’s population, 14m.people, live in poverty, and that the policies of austerity introduced since 2010 continue largely unabated. Its final conclusion is that Brexit presents an opportunity to reimagine what the UK stands for, and that recognition of social rights and social inclusion rather than marginalization of the working poor and the unemployed should be the guiding principle of social policy. The report combines recommendations of practical steps to tackle poverty with humane proposals for restoring our social contract.

So, its fourth recommendation demands reversal of the “regressive measures” pointed out by experts and ignored by the Government (see above) – continuation of the benefits freeze, the two-child limit, the benefit cap, and the reduction of housing benefit including for under-occupied rental housing. This is already Liberal Democrat policy, and we would also support the recommendation to eliminate the five-week delay in receiving UC benefits.

Very much in line with our thinking is the sixth recommendation, to “Restore local government funding needed to provide critical social protection and tackle poverty at community level …”, and the tenth: “Review and remedy the systematic disadvantage inflicted by current policies on women, as well as on children, persons with disabilities, older persons and ethnic minorities.” Other humane demands are that staff dealing with benefit requests should be trained to use more constructive and less punitive approaches to encouraging compliance, that applicants should be able to make alternative payment arrangements, and that transport, particularly in rural areas, should be considered an essential service. An over-arching recommendation is that the National Audit Office should assess the cumulative social impact of tax and spending decisions since 2010 especially on vulnerable groups, with a view to restoring an effective social safety net.

Action on our part should surely be to accept this report and back its recommendations. This is I believe relevant to choosing what path we intend to follow with our new leader. Will we finally throw off the association with austerity that our involvement in the Coalition Government gave us, and declare plainly that we are a party committed to social justice, equality and a fair sharing of national wealth? Do we utterly reject unbridled capitalism as well as excessive state control? To uphold Alston will be one signal to progressive thinkers who have previously voted for other parties that we are now the option that our country, and particularly its poorest citizens, most needs.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.