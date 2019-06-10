A tale of two leadership elections

This has to be the tweet of the day for me. It fair summed things up.

Compare and contrast – two leadership campaigns and only one is speaking to The Country.#libdems #DemandBetter pic.twitter.com/usuTH17EhD — Foundation 🔸 (@FoundationFND) June 10, 2019

I woke up to sunshine streaming through the window this morning and smiled.

And then I remembered that 100,000 or so of the most reactionary people in the country are about to choose the next Prime Minister.

That’s a spirit-dampening thought if ever there was one.

These are people who think climate change is a myth, who would remove hard won rights from women & LGBT people, who think workers’ rights have gone too far & who want to inflict the catastrophe of no deal Brexit on us. You wouldn’t want them voting on X Factor, let alone choosing our PM.

These are people who think that drug use decades ago is more of a problem than fronting a campaign which told a massive lie on the side of a bus and stoked up racism and division. The two frontrunners of the discredited Vote Leave are in pole position to run our country.

These are people who are signed up to a small state with few regulations. They are mostly affluent people who want to pay less tax and who have no understanding of what it is like not to be able to pay rent or put food on the table.

So we have a lot to worry about. Whoever wins the Tory leadership is very bad news for the country.

The opposition party with most seats is dysfunctional and useless and can not be relied upon to do the right thing.

The one bit of hope is that we finally seem to have knocked ourselves into shape at the time when we are most needed. We just ran a stonkingly good national election campaign with a simple, heartfelt message.

We can be very proud of our two leadership candidates. The upcoming choice is going to be very much about who you think is best, not least worst.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings