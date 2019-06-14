Ed’s Day – 13 and 14 June 2019

So, Mr Umunna’s arrival, welcome though it was, kind of put paid to our scheduling plans. So we’ll be catching up with the leadership campaign over the next two nights.

Thursday seems such a long time ago now.

It started for Ed with local success:

Delighted to open new ramp for disabled access at Chessington South station & a new cycle rack today. Successful end to a long campaign with Lib Dem Councillors Tricia Bamford, Chris Stewart & Andreas Kinnear Thanks to all involved @chessington_sch @CWOA @chessingtonnews pic.twitter.com/60W1hEKiHU — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 13, 2019

Before he expressed that he was, shall we say, less than impressed with the man who looks like he is going to be our Prime Minister.

Talking with @PA yesterday about why I think Boris Johnson is unfit for office. Prospect of a man so dishonest and self serving becoming Prime Minister is deeply alarming pic.twitter.com/UYwso5EMrw — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 13, 2019

On Friday, he remembered those who lost their lives in Grenfell Tower:

Two years on we remember… It is shocking some #Grenfell survivors are still unhoused, majority of UK buildings with ‘unsafe’ aluminium cladding have not had it removed (328 sites), and central govt wholeheartedly failed on every promise after tragic fire#Justice4Grenfell 💚 https://t.co/cjMbqTQQ7d — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 14, 2019

And then up north to the hustings in Manchester

Delighted to be in Manchester for @nwLibDems #LibDemLeadership hustings tonight. Much to celebrate here- especially stunning success in the Euros and election of @janebrophy and @chrisdaviesLD@LibDems are #BackInTheGame thanks to our clear & distinct #StopBrexit message pic.twitter.com/Uium1fcdEG — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 14, 2019

And then he wrote for the New Statesman (£) reprising a catchphrase from Blair, Tough on Brexit, tough on the causes of Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats actually have myriad policies to tackle regional, racial, class and generational inequality. The pupil premium, free school dinners and the national apprenticeship scheme were landmark Lib Dem achievements that have helped profoundly. But we need fresh ways of fighting structural inequality, and then proclaim them. That must mean (no ifs, no buts) an end to austerity now. It should be no surprise that so many voted Leave – successive governments, of all persuasions, have often felt powerless in the face of vast global and historic forces. This has left an underclass further cut adrift from the rest of society than at any point since the Rowntree report more than a century ago inspired the New Liberalism of Asquith and Lloyd George to found the Welfare State. Progressive politics needs a re-boot every bit as radical today to give a stake in society to everyone who lives in it. If that were not challenge enough, we must tackle the calamity of climate change and the racist nationalism of Farage and Johnson that fires hate.

And he talked to the New European about putting a stop to some really scary stuff going on with the Russians and the Tories back in the days of the coalition:

“In those early days, Cameron had wanted ROSATOM – the Russian state nuclear energy corporation – to be allowed access to the UK domestic nuclear power market, after he’d had a chat with his old mate Vlad. As secretary of state, I emphatically did not, and I made sure it did not happen. “Later, a company invested in the energy sector that was set up by a Russian business magnate with close links to the Kremlin, made a determined attempt to buy oil and gas assets in the North Sea. I recognised this was undesirable, not least because it would have put production at risk after the US sanctions imposed post-Crimea. I used powers no secretary of state had ever used before to see them off – and let’s just say I didn’t always feel I had what I would have considered to be a normal level of support from other parts of the government.”

And he said that his plan to tackle climate change was better than the Greens’