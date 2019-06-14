Jo’s Day – 13 and 14 June 2019

She took Boris to task on how he had put a British woman in peril and separated her from her young daughter.

And as Foreign Secretary you endangered a British citizen because you couldn’t be bothered to read your brief. You are unfit to be Prime Minister. #JoinJo https://t.co/j06jegRJBf — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 13, 2019

In a Politics Home interview, she said that she wanted to be Prime Minister.

I’d love to be Prime Minister,” she says. “I’m not underestimating the scale of the challenge but equally politics is more volatile than I’ve known it, so who knows?”

She also took apart the double standards over drug use:

“Not particularly Earth-shattering, lots of people did and still do,” she says. “We ought to change our drugs laws because they don’t work. We don’t treat drug abuse like a public health issue and we should.” She hits out at what she sees as the hypocrisy from Conservative leadership candidates on drugs. She does not name Environment Secretary Michael Gove, but seems to have him in mind: “You’ve got people who get criminalised and the full weight of the law comes down on them and yet for cabinet ministers it’s just like ‘okay, fine then’. That double standard is really troubling. They pursue these drugs policies, the so-called war on drugs, trying to act tough even though they don’t work.”

On Friday, Jo remembered those who died at Grenfell:

Two years on from the #GrenfellTower fire, the community still waits for answers, still waits for action from the government, still waits for justice. Two years on, and still too many people live in fear that such a horrible tragedy could happen to them. https://t.co/KHXIRThUfO — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 14, 2019

And standing up for trans rights at the North West hustings:

“The way the media tries to pit women’s rights against trans rights is toxic.” #JoinJo #LibDemHustings pic.twitter.com/hiCUFeMlHS — Tom 🔶 (@tsjmcgrath) June 14, 2019

And finally, on a more light-hearted note…

I bet he did this on porpoise… pic.twitter.com/a9qWjIzIYV — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 13, 2019