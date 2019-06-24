Ed’s Day – 24 June 2019

Ed started the week by having a good go at Boris on Politics LIve

Ed Davey: Boris Johnson’s behaviour and language is “completely unacceptable for many of us” “This is a guy who was sacked as a journalist for telling lies, this is guy who was sacked from the front bench by Michael Howard for telling lies"#politicslive https://t.co/jSIJXOupoG pic.twitter.com/ffudH7nxGe — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 24, 2019

And then on to the New Statesman hustings tonight.

"We need to listen and care about their concerns, about jobs, knife crime, environment. Young people are liberal: to immigration, to personal liberty. If we can promote @LibDems values it will resonate, and convert them for life." 🔶 – @EdwardJDavey on young people. #EdForLeader pic.twitter.com/YnQwJhtRZm — Ruby Chow 🔶 #FBPE (@doublereds) June 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/MarkGitsham/status/1143225385200553986

.@EdwardJDavey: "Besides the urgency to #StopBrexit, We MUST to stand up for the marginalise communities. I championed the abolition of section 28 and secured release of an innocent man from Guantanamo Bay." 🔶🏳️‍🌈#EdForLeader #BackInTheGame #LibDemSurge pic.twitter.com/Yr8EIpTdgQ — Ruby Chow 🔶 #FBPE (@doublereds) June 24, 2019

