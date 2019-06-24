Jo’s Day – 24 June 2019

Monday started with Bollocks to Boris as well as Brexit- an article in The Times (£)

How much hardship will now be endured to satisfy Boris Johnson’s ego? How many families will find life harder for the sake of his ambition? How many patients will wait, propped up on plastic chairs in hospital corridors, for that £350 million a week he promised on the side of a bus? One thing is for certain, Boris doesn’t care. Consequences are for other people. Just ask Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

And what do the Lib Dems offer?

Britain needs leaders who are up front and honest about the choices facing our country. I make no apology for wanting to stop Brexit — whatever version we end up getting will be a national disaster. And I’m not afraid to make that case to the British people. The Liberal Democrats were the first to call for a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal and I am proud to have been the party’s lead in that campaign, working alongside people of all parties and none in pursuit of a common goal. The European elections have now proved that we are UK’s biggest and strongest party of Remain.

And tonight, she and Ed took part in the New Statesman hustings.

‘We are in a perfect position … our messages are resonating with young voters. Young people are demonstrating synergy with liberal values which we can reach out to.’ @joswinson #LibDemLeadership #joinjo — Dominic Buxton 🔶 (@MrDominicBuxton) June 24, 2019

Great to hear @joswinson talking about raising our profile by creating engaging stories for the media; and using social media to get our message to more people #JoinJo — Elaine Bagshaw (@esbagshaw) June 24, 2019

