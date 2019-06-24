WATCH: Christine Jardine’s office flooding….

Flash floods hit Edinburgh this afternoon, and Christine Jardine paid the price of having a constituency office at the bottom of a hill on one of the busiest roads in Scotland.

⛈Powers off in my office as we’ve flooded…normal service will resume ASAP!⛈ pic.twitter.com/fRrJBWy5SI — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) June 24, 2019

That video now seems to have ended up on most outlets in Scotland and, once the waters had receded, Christine talked to the BBC, Forth, The Evening News, Heart FM and The Sun among other media outlets.

Her main message was to encourage people to look out for elderly neighbours.

Water has subsided now here but still flooding in parts of city. If you have elderly neighbours might be an idea to just check they are ok. pic.twitter.com/HUhjcrne0r — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) June 24, 2019

The office sofa bed was sacrificed to stem the tide.

Part of the problem was that every time someone drove past the office, it made things worse:

Look at the waves caused by the traffic passing, making the water top mark twice the height of the standing water. Drivers! Do not drive through flood waters, no matter how slow you go you are doubling the flood. https://t.co/mIwhxyMLoB — 🔸🔶 Alisdair Calder McGregor 🔶🔸 (@A_C_McGregor) June 24, 2019

Thankfully the extent of the damage was just a few damaged carpet tiles.

Not far away, a man was stranded on top of his car…

