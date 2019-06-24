Mark Valladares

Lord (Geoff) Tordoff (1928-2019)

By | Mon 24th June 2019 - 3:21 pm

Sad news has reached the Liberal Democrat Voice team that Geoff Tordoff, a former President of the Liberal Party, and a retired member of the House of Lords, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning after a short illness.

Geoff was elevated to the Lords in 1981, having played a significant part in the rebuilding of the Liberal Party through the 1960s and 1970s, culminating in four years as Chairman of the Party, as well as a term as President during the Alliance years.

He was highly respected in the Lords, and rose to become Chairman of Committees for a time not long after the Millennium. A patient, kindly man, he tended to avoid hyperbole and could be relied upon to manage the business of the House with tact and courtesy.

Geoff retired from the Lords in 2016, and will be sorely missed by his friends and former colleagues. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

4 Comments

  • Kay Kirkham 24th Jun '19 - 4:30pm

    Lord Tordoff was a member of my local party – Shipley & Keighley. Although not active in recent years, we will miss him.

  • Ian 24th Jun '19 - 6:06pm

    A sad loss, although he achieved a ripe age. It was always worth hearing him speak at conference.

  • Cllr Fran Oborski 24th Jun '19 - 6:08pm

    Very sad news. I have fond memories of hearing him in the 70s and 80s.

  • Mick Taylor 24th Jun '19 - 6:17pm

    Geoff was a great guy and greatly encouraged me in my young liberal days.

