Ed’s Day – 25 June 2019

Our campaign diaries have fallen a bit by the wayside this week due to life and illness getting in the way. But we decided to catch up now so we have a full record of the campaign and so that you can binge watch, Netflix style, in the couple of days before the ballot papers arrive.

So, let’s go back to Tuesday.

Boris and Jeremy are getting the Iain Dale treatment at Conservative hustings around the country. He interviewed Ed on his radio show on Tuesday night.

Watch the whole thing here:

Earlier, he had been working cross party to challenge the impact of privatising the visa application process was having on people, forcing them to travel long distances to make applications.

Glad to be working cross-party on this critical issue It is scandalous that firms profiteer from visa applications-forcing applicants to travel long distances & pay huge costs This latest example of #HostileEnvironment cannot be toleratedhttps://t.co/xZKA7ZNgqy — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 25, 2019

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.