28 June 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: Conservatives are not doing enough to make our country safe

Commenting on the National Audit Office’s report into serious and organised crime, which reveals ‘significant and avoidable shortcomings’ by the government, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

From County Lines drug trafficking to child sexual exploitation and modern slavery, organised crime gangs are ruining lives and damaging our country. This report reveals that the Conservatives are not doing nearly enough to prevent these appalling crimes and keep our country safe. Police forces and the National Crime Agency need urgent additional resources to deal with the growing scale and complexity of serious and organised crime, but instead the Tories have cut 5,000 police officers since 2015. And this problem will only get worse if Brexit goes ahead. Crime gangs work across borders, and the European Arrest Warrant and Europol are crucial to bringing them down. If we leave the EU, the UK will lose those crime-fighting tools. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are fighting to stop Brexit through a People’s Vote.

Lib Dems: Liberalism has faced down bigger challenges than Putin

Following comments made by Vladimir Putin, in which the Russian President called liberalism ‘obsolete’, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Jo Swinson said: