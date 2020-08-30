Ed’s experience can help him rebuild the Liberal Democrats

In his acceptance speech Ed Davey claimed to have been a member of our Party for 30 years. This surprised me as I worked in the same Liberal Democrat Whips’ office as Ed in 1989/90 and had assumed he was already a member. I can’t claim to have influenced him in joining, but I can imagine some of the other great people who were in that team might have done.



My surprise was down to Ed’s keenness at the time to ensure we had a credible economic message and his enthusiasm for campaigning at the grass roots to get that message across, combined with his natural Liberal responses to the issues of the day we discussed each morning as we put the press cuttings together for our MPs.

It was a small and effective team that saw our opinion poll rise from an asterix to near double figures thanks in part to the campaign materials we produced in association with ALDC. Known as the People First campaign it was promoted through ALDC and the tiny but talented campaigns team in Cowley Street. It was a first and much missed example of integrated campaigning the new leader might wish to remind himself of.

I also recall that it was Ed who came up with our distinct economic policy to give the Bank of England independence. This policy helped broaden the Party’s appeal beyond the inspiring leadership of Paddy Ashdown and our community campaigning. It was a policy that became one of the first things the new Labour Government did despite it not featuring in their General Election campaign.

In the run up to the 1997 election there seemed to be a wide understanding, probably learnt through the extensive local government experience within the Party, that you can have radical views and policies, but you can’t vote for them if you don’t get Liberal Democrats elected. This is where the targeting of messages and resources was developed that proved so important in helping to win seats like Twickenham and Oxford West & Abingdon for the first time since universal suffrage.

Sadly, after the 2010 election we ignored the lessons and moved away from the tactics that had secured our bridgehead which has left Tim, Jo and now Ed with an enormous challenge to overcome.

It isn’t the tuition fee pledge we should have said was subject to a majority Liberal Democrat Government being elected, nor is it the failure to reward our tactical voters with a proportional voting system so they never have to vote tactically again. The biggest barrier to our growth is the loss of third party status in the Commons that was a consequence of these and other fundamental mistakes the leadership made during the coalition years.



I didn’t hear either candidate make much of this during the leadership contest and it isn’t going to go away while the SNP have 48 MPs to our 11.

This matters crucially because so much political coverage is based on what happens in the Commons. It means the SNP appear more often than ourselves on news and current affairs programmes, why the SNP Leader in the Commons gets two questions a week to the Prime Minister, why their policy spokesperson is always called before a Lib Dem when statements are made in the House or bills are being debated.

Apart from the personal tragedies of losing so many MPs and their staff in 2015 we also lost significant funds and opportunities to re-group and recover quickly. We are now more dependent than ever on our own media, on and off-line, to state our case and respond to attacks. We underestimate the importance of pieces of paper though letterboxes at our peril.

Before and after paying his membership fee, Ed’s history and experience will have given him an understanding of the long road we are going to have to take to regain the trust and support we once enjoyed. As Paddy used to say, “Do not underestimate the scale of the task ahead.” Ed didn’t back then, and I don’t think he does now. His intention to listen to people is a great first step in understanding how not to repeat the mistakes of previous leaders.

* Adrian Sanders is a Focus deliver in Paignton, Devon, and was the MP for Torbay from 1997 to 2015.