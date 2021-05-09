Election results: Current state of play

While there have been some bright spots, it’s not been the greatest set of local election results for us. It’s not been the worst, either. Maybe it was the best we could have hoped for given the circumstances.

The year ahead of any set of elections is crucial. You want to be building your campaign from at least a year out. Being locked down for most of that year under a stay at home order in the middle of a pandemic is not conducive to doing that.

A set of elections held as the country opens up again and people are getting their vaccinations and many are having their wages paid by the government is going to benefit the people who are organising the vaccine rollout and paying those wages.

I thought it might be useful to look at the current state of play.

London

We now have two assembly members. Hina Bokhari, the first Muslim woman to be elected to the GLA, joins Caroline Pidgeon, who has been an Assembly member since 2008.

Our brilliant mayoral candidate, Luisa Porritt, came fourth behind the Greens Sian Berry.

Wales

After a nail-biting few hours after we lost our sole constituency seat, Jane Dodds was elected to the Senedd on the Mid and West Wales list. It would have been an absolute disaster if we had no parliamentary representation in either Senedd or Westminster.

England

We went into this defending 580 Council seats. There are still some important councils like St Albans and Oxfordshire to count today, so our current total of 524, a net loss of 8, is set to rise. It looks overall as if we will gain slightly, but nothing like the heady days of 2019 when we gained 700 seats.

There are many bright spots within this. In Guildford, for example, we doubled our County Council representation in the parliamentary constituency once held by Sue Doughty.

I was particularly excited to see us gain two County Council seats in my old campaigning ground of Chesterfield. It reminds me of the 90s when we kicked the Tories out of the town completely and eventually took control of the Borough Council. Ed Fordham will be familiar to LDV readers and I’m thrilled to say that he overturned a 600 Labour majority to win his county seat.

In a climate of Tory gains across the rest of Derbyshire, we gained the seat lost to the Conservatives in 2017 so Chesterfield is once again a Tory free zone.

To go from no representation at all to gaining control of Amersham Town Council bodes well for the coming by-election.

Our own Andy Boddington was re-elected in Ludlow. While we lost one seat, we gained two, including ousting the Council leader by more than 500 votes. He’ll have more on that later today.

Ed Davey has just been on Sophy Ridge to say that the Liberal Democrats were chipping at the Tory blue wall in the South of England and were doing well in places where we could ultimately win parliamentary seats from the Conservatives at the next General Election.

We scored 17% of the national vote in England and made gains from the Conservatives in Tory heartlands where we can look to gain seats at the next General election. @EdwardJDavey #Ridge pic.twitter.com/fL3WmvQdJQ — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 9, 2021

While ridding the country of the Tories is an extremely important objective, we do need to be make sure that we appeal beyond the south east of England. We also need to be mindful that we need to take Labour voters with us as well as soft Tories so we need to make sure that we have things to say to appeal across the board.

Scotland

This was a result of highs and lows. The intense highs of Friday, with Liam McArthur getting not far off two thirds of the vote, and Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton winning two of the four highest ever number of votes of any MSPs ever. With Beatrice Wishart making up the team, we went in to Saturday with 4 MSPs.

Sadly, we lost the North East regional list seat held by Mike Rumbles. We nearly lost that list seat in 2016, but we were on the unlucky side of the coin toss this time.

So we’ve ended up with virtually the same result as in 2016 but with one fewer MSP. It’s heartbreaking. Willie Rennie has said that we will work across the Parliament to put recovery first:

I congratulate all those, from all parties, who have been elected to our new parliament. “I look forward to working across the new chamber to put recovery first. “Liberal Democrats have had some astonishing constituency results. “Almost half the vote in Shetland, and more in Orkney and North East Fife. “In Edinburgh Western we got the highest vote for any constituency since the formation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 with nearly 26,000 votes. “Our message clearly got through and had a big appeal on the doorsteps in our strongest areas. “It is frustrating that we weren’t able to move the dial in other constituencies and on the regional lists. Some were up, others down. “We will take the four seats that we have been given into the next parliament. “The issues we highlighted will be important in the next five years. “Those are mental health, early years education, an industrial strategy for recovery, and action on the climate emergency. “So, as our MSPs look at the five years ahead we will pursue those issues. “And we will try to persuade more people to switch their MSP to a Lib Dem next time. People can see the quality of the service they get from Liberal Democrats which results in big re-election wins and big majorities in those seats.”

Asked by Sophy Ridge whether we would block a second independence referendum if the Scottish Parliament voted to have one, Ed Davey said that we would not undermine the anti-referendum mandate on which our MSPs were elected, but made the point that this was the Prime Minister’s decision to make. We will, of course, need to make the argument that there is actually another choice to add to the status quo and independence – our federal approach. Now that Labour is embracing it too, it’s time to make that relevant to people’s lives.

Overall, the results across the country are not bad, but, apart from a few bright spots, not spectacular either.

We now move on to the Chesham and Amersham by-election. I was thrilled to bits to see the amazing Sarah Green selected as our candidate. I’ve worked with her on many things from stopping Brexit to being on the Federal People Development Committee with her. She is a brilliant team builder and campaigner and will do a fantastic job.

You can help her campaign here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings