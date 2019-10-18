Electoral fraud – the truth about personation

I doubt that one in a hundred readers of LDV have ever heard of a tendered ballot paper, let alone seen one.

Electoral law makes provision at EVERY election for the issue of tendered ballot papers, sometimes known as pink ballot papers.

If you go down to the polling station to vote and the presiding officer says to you, “I’m sorry, but I can’t give you a ballot paper because you’ve already voted”, what do you do? The answer is that you can insist that you haven’t voted, and the presiding officer must then offer you a ‘tendered’ ballot paper. This is the same as the white ballot paper, but for two things.

It is a different colour (usually pink) It is stored separately from the white ballot papers.

How is it counted? The answer is that it isn’t, unless the election is challenged in an electoral court. In that case, the original ballot paper is found and compared with the tendered ballot paper and the tendered paper is the one that is counted. Now of course you might quite correctly argue that this breaks the secrecy of the election, but it does give an element of protection against personation, that is the attempt to impersonate a voter and vote instead of him/her.

I have been involved in an election where tendered ballot papers were issued. This was in a big city in 2008, in a local election where the Lib Dem candidate lost by less than 120 votes. The election had many strange features, but it became clear that a party had engaged in personation by finding out who wasn’t going to vote and sending someone to vote for them. Following this narrow win, I asked the returning officer if there had been any tendered ballot papers issued and there had. He also told me it happened in many wards in the city.

Why was the election not challenged? We were told that in order to challenge the election, we not only had to get proof that there was fraudulent behaviour but also put down £20,000 to cover costs if we lost the challenge. No-one in the local party had that sort of money to risk, so the result went unchallenged.

The problem with personation is that it is quite easy to do, especially in areas with large electorates, like big cities, where the presiding officer cannot know the voters personally. It’s also quite difficult to spot. Does that mean it’s widespread? I have no idea. It has not been considered to be an important factor in considering election fraud. Maybe it should be.

My only other experience when I absolutely know it took place was in a by-election for the Northern Ireland Parliament in 1968 or 1969. I was a rather naïve teenage university student who was helping the Liberal candidate and was asked to take a certain woman to vote. I admit I was puzzled when she put on a heavy coat and a headscarf before going into the polling station and even more startled when a minute or two later, she rushed out and told me to drive off saying “They’ve spotted me”. She then told me that this was her eleventh such venture that day and she’d got away with the other 10! This anti-democratic activity was justified by saying that the other parties were doing it as well. (The Liberal candidate did not win, by the way).

What is the answer to this? Actually, the only answer is for voters to have photo ID, before being allowed to vote, as almost all democratic countries except the UK have. Yet somehow the normal democratic practice in large parts of the globe is seen as anathema here in the UK. The answer is surely to have a simple process of issuing a suitable voting ID to those without driving licences, bus passes or passports, rather than pretending that electoral fraud doesn’t take place. Even if it only takes place on a small scale, electoral fraud is wholly unacceptable and we Liberal Democrats, whose predecessor Liberal Party introduced the secret ballot, should surely be up to protecting our democracy.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.