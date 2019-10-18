Three reasons to back Mark Pack for President

When I first met Mark Pack almost three decades ago he made quite an impression. I was campaigning to become Chair of what was then the Young Liberal Democrats and attempting to secure his support. Unlike most others at the conference, Mark did not seem particularly interested in the hackery of student politics, but wanted to know what I was going to do, rather than simply what I thought, or what faction I was in.

I’ve no idea if Mark voted for me, but I’d like to think he did. And 28 years later, with the roles reversed, I’m delighted to say I will certainly be backing Mark to be our next President.

There are three main reasons why I believe Mark is the stand-out candidate.

Firstly Mark is a born campaigner and communicator. His record within the party is unrivalled, both as a trainer and advisor and also as a foot soldier. There aren’t many places across the country where Mark hasn’t delivered an expert training session or a bundle of leaflets, or in many cases, both. I’ve attended his sessions and also trained alongside him. He motivates people and knows his stuff.

Our party is at a crossroads, with so many members, both old and new, impatient to grasp the current political opportunities and meet the social, economic and environmental challenges facing us today. With his core vote strategy, Mark has been ahead of the curve in seeking to build our support across the country.

Secondly, Mark knows the party inside out. He understands the different needs of members geographically, demographically and politically. Importantly to me as a councillor for the past 24 years and now a council leader, I know that Mark recognises the huge role of local government. He understands localism and knows that much of the excellent campaigning going on in the Lib Dems is outside any Parliament.

Finally, Mark has the time to carry out the role that someone who has a full time job as an elected representative doesn’t. Our Parliamentarians have many skills, but none can find 36 hours in a day, nor are we blessed with safe seats. Mark has a proven ability to interest the media and to perform when under pressure. He will be focussed on his role as President and on representing all the members of the party.

There is no one I know who is a more thoughtful and committed liberal and internationalist than Mark, no one who has done more to motivate and grow our grassroots, and no one who has built the same level of communication with internal party and external audiences. Over the past 28 years, Mark has been a fellow campaigner, a respected colleague on various organisations and a mentor to many. Most of all, Mark has been one of a small number of trusted political friends to whom I can ask anything and always get a timely, considered and helpful response. He has the talent, the enthusiasm and the experience to be a great Party President.

Oh, and reader I won that election!

* Sara Bedford is the leader of Three Rivers District Council and leads the growing Lib Dem group at the District Councils’ Network.