Federal Policy Committee report 16th October: Finalising the manifesto

The Federal Policy Committee is now on the final straight in to completing our manifesto for the expected General Election, and we cleared the agenda for our planned meeting on 16 October to focus on some key aspects of the document.

Our close collaboration with the Campaigns and Communications teams continues, and we started with a review of current research information about how messages are going down with voters, which was very helpful for our discussions which followed. Because of the way that we as a party make policy through conference, our policy on almost every area is already very well established. So the challenge of writing a manifesto is not so much writing the policy as working with others so that we present it in the way which is most useful and appealing, especially to our target voters.

This is particularly visible in the area we discussed next, the few key headline policy commitments which will be most high profile. We want these, as well of course being the right policy, to make specific commitments which help to tell the wider story about areas that Liberal Democrats prioritise and the approach we take to them. Clearly Brexit will be central here, but there is plenty more we have to say about what we will do to help people in their everyday challenges.

One thing we are rightly proud of is that our manifesto is always accompanied by a robust set of costings which set out what our proposals will cost and how we will find the money to pay for these. This is something other parties tend not to do very properly, or not at all. We spent some time with Ed Davey, the shadow chancellor, going through these plans, and are now very well down the track of developing a strong plan for committing resources to our priority areas, funded in ways which make Britain fairer.

The manifesto as a whole is now looking in good shape, and we expect to meet again over the next few days to agree its final form, subject of course to whatever happens with a General Election actually being called! I’d like to pay tribute here to all the staff now working very hard indeed at the moment to get all this right. I’m sorry not to be able to give more details of specific policies here, but I hope you’ll understand that at this stage the manifesto needs to be confidential, until we reveal it in all its glory so as to get maximum political benefit once the election is under way. Because it is based so closely on our existing party policy, those familiar with that will have a strong sense of the kinds of things we expect to say – though I hope you will be pleased with some of the appealing ways we have found to present them!

I know some party committees have spent quite a lot of time worrying about how much of their business should be confidential from party members. At FPC, almost everything we discuss is fully published shortly afterwards, so everyone can judge whether they’re happy with it, and of course express their displeasure if not. We’re very accountable in that way!

That will of course apply to the manifesto, but it also applies to the policy papers that FPC and working groups spend a year working on. So the final quick piece of non-manifesto business we did was to review the debates on our policy motions at Bournemouth. We brought four papers there, and we were very pleased that all were warmly welcomed and overwhelmingly approved. All amendments proposing to take a different direction from the paper were declined by conference (albeit very closely in one case!). This can of course be interpreted in many different ways, but perhaps if you squint at from the right direction, one interpretation could be that in developing policy for members to vote on at conference, based always on extensive consultation across the party, we may not be doing that bad a job.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee