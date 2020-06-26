Electric cars are not a silver bullet, but they’re a start

Electric cars are a phenomenon. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, sales of electric and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) increased by 131.8% and 13.8% respectively in the year to May 2020. This figure is expected to keep on going as infrastructure improves and battery technology becomes easier to manufacture, more efficient, and, most importantly, cheaper. Layla Moran MP also wrote to Rishi Sunak this week calling for electric vehicles to be exempted from VAT, which would help bring down prices and increase sales even further.
This is surely great news: no or little (in the case of PHEVs) tailpipe emissions means that we can reduce air pollution levels sufficiently and help bring about an end to the climate crisis. Presently, emissions from passenger vehicles make up 21% of all the UK’s CO2 emissions according to the latest figures from 2018 and have increased by 6% on average since 1990. Although road traffic increased by 28%, any increase is a worry and needs to be combated if we are to bring an end to the climate crisis.
Lockdown has also had a profound effect on emissions. In the UK, emissions dropped by 31% by mid-May, better than the global average of 26%. While this is welcome, and many people will have noticed the fresher air in urban areas, this is only temporary. A report by Rohit Chakraborty of the University of Sheffield found that emissions have risen by double digits in the first fortnight in June – in Bradford as much as 116%. Therefore, it is clear that lockdown is an outlier and a very brief dip in our ever-increasing carbon emissions.
So, this begs the question: why are electric cars not the cure-all they should be? Simple: the manufacturing process. Batteries for electric cars use a lot of precious and heavy metals and elements, such as lithium and cobalt. A report by the European Environment Agency in 2018 found that overall, emissions caused by the production of electric vehicles were higher than that of internal combustion engines. While the report found that the “estimates of the GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions from raw material extraction and processing for Li-ion (lithium-ion) batteries (commonly used in electric vehicles) vary widely, but recent LCAs suggest that it is responsible for around 20% of the total GHG emissions from battery production.”
Although this is worrying, the report also found that, in the main, electric vehicles are better for the environment than petrol or diesel. However, the benefit they bring is not enough to help end the climate crisis on its own. What would be more effective is a move towards sustainable rail travel, and the reopening of former “Beeching” lines such as the Waverley Route to Carlisle, and Portishead Line in Somerset, to name two. The UK can be a world leader in this, we just need to understand what works and what does not.
DISCLAIMER – I am not taking a side in this leadership election, and as such am not biased towards or against either candidate.
* Jack Clark is the Secretary of Paisley & Renfrewshire Lib Dems and the Communications officer for the Scottish Young Liberals, and was a candidate in the 2019 General Election.
The problem with electric cars is that they are cars. So we’re using 2 tonnes of complicated materials (albeit less moving parts than a fossil car) and 10 square metres of road space to move 1 human being. So that uses a lot more energy than it has to, esp as cars have got much heavier recently. Better would be to put the tax up on road fuel, put in quality cycle infrastructure, and do something about on-road parking. For trips of up to 5 miles – with the proper infrastructure – most people 8-80 could cycle, and do in Holland. Some will need power assistance – electric cycles. And some will still need cars for some trips, so I’m not suggesting getting rid of cars altogether. Again, in Holland, cars can safely get everywhere without problems. Many long trips would be better on trains.
A bicycle uses about 10-15 kg of materials to move a human, none of it particularly rare.
There are also the problems of congestion, road safety and noise and pollution from tyres and brakes, none of which are any less of a problem with electric cars. Better mass transit and cycling/walking infrastructure are the only way to fix these in cities.
That said, I agree that electric cars are really important as a practical step that will make a difference. Environmentalists are often far too keen to tell people that they must stop doing the things that they enjoy doing (e.g. driving). A far more positive approach is to find ways to minimise the damage done whilst letting people live their lives the way they want to. Electric cars are a good way of doing this.
I think EVs are a silver bullet.
PHEVs also very good so long as people actually plug them in.
Access to charging for people without drives where they can install a charge point is possibly the central transport challenge now.
It takes quite some time to charge an electric car battery, so I imagine long waits and lengthy queues at charging points. What is needed is to standardise the design of batteries and design cars so that batteries can be easily changed – so instead of plug-in rechagarging, people excahnge their used battery for a readily charged one.