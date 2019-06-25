John King

Escape from Brexit

By | Tue 25th June 2019 - 8:55 am

When I asked my son why he had voted Leave, he replied “because the country must be independent and stand on its own two feet”. My son is severely handicapped and the concept of independence is especially important to him. That’s fair enough, but independence is important to everybody, which is why it was so powerful an idea driving Brexit. “Independence day!” was Boris Johnson’s joyous cry as the referendum result was announced, and it resonated with many people.

Independence is fundamental to all of us, inbuilt into our lives from the moment we are born and our bodies must start to fend for themselves. We grow up knowing we must leave the bosom of the family and make our way in the world. We welcome this change because it means freedom.

Britain broke away from its mother continent eons ago, giving its inhabitants freedom to shape their own culture and customs, in which we rightly take pride. America likewise broke free from Britain at the Boston Tea Party, to become a free and independent nation, and in both cases relations between the mother nation and its offspring have remained friendly; particularly so in the case of America, rather more ambivalently in the case of Europe. But then Brexit arrived.

Brexit arose as the culmination of an intense, prolonged and ferocious propaganda campaign against the European Union by Britain’s right wing press.  They painted Europe as the enemy, with vivid metaphors of “throwing off the shackles” and severing the tentacles of an evil oppressive force, often harking back to the Second World War. Brexit would be the Great Escape, not from Stalag Luft lll, but from its modern equivalent, Brussels. Who would not thrill to the glorious saga of the British people claiming independence? Certainly the cohort of elderly Tories now electing the next Prime Minister, though some of them are still fighting the First World War.

At the most recent meeting of my campaign group, Stratford for Europe, I was asked for my suggestions on new initiatives we could pursue. Jokingly I proposed we establish an escape committee, dedicated to getting individuals out of Brexit Britain, along a lifeline that would take them to new opportunities in the free world.

In that idea, ridiculous though it was, there lies a certain truth. As the gloss falls off the promise of sunlit uplands awaiting us, an appreciation may develop of the rights and freedoms we are about to lose. The next referendum, when it comes, will be inspired by the freedom to live, love and work in 27 other countries, not the freedom to be bullied by President Trump. Far from buccaneering merrily round the globe, we may find ourselves confined to an Alcatraz Britain marooned off the coast of a Europe that regards us with pity. 

How can we get our rights and freedoms back? Once they are stripped away, simply moving to an EU country will not restore them. You would have to stay there long enough to fulfil their varied requirements. Alternatively, you could marry someone from the EU. Travel companies advise us that an exodus from the UK has been underway for some time; people who can move are doing so – they have seen the writing on the wall and are getting out. 

But for most of us, such solutions are impractical. In any case it goes against the grain to be forced to leave your own country just because of a flawed and unfair referendum that nobody wanted. Far better to stay and fight Brexit on our home turf. Then we can escape to a better Britain. 

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.

8 Comments

  • Peter Martin 25th Jun '19 - 9:27am

    The European Union would have a viable future if it either moved ‘forwards’ to becoming a fully fledged Federal State like the USA or back to becoming a collection of individual states which trade freely with each other as we had in EEC days. I’d be happy with the latter but I would say it was politically impossible to do that. We’d have to scrap the Maastricht and Lisbon Treaties for a start.

    The European Union, as it currently is, is a betwixt and between arrangement which should only have been implemented as a temporary measure for maybe 5 or 10 years at the most. Maybe the powers that be in the EU were planning on that happening but the political union that is necessary to make the system work, particularly the common currency, is just not happening at anywhere near the required pace. They just went ahead hoping for the best but without telling anyone what they had in mind! They certainly didn’t bother to ask anyone if this was what they wanted.

    IMO the political will to get there is just not there – anywhere in the EU. Britain isn’t that much different to anyone else. We like our independence. So do the Germans. They know if they lose it they’ll be the ones picking up the tab to keep Italy afloat. Their government will be in a similar position to the government of New York State. They cough up at the Federal level to support poorer states like Mississippi. That’s the way it has to be to make the USA work. This is nothing to do with socialism – remember this is the USA we are talking about. The question of independence is debatable. The Americans like their independence too. They wouldn’t agree that breaking up the USA into smaller components would give them greater independence.

    The question is do we want to be a part of this future Union, if it happens, or part of the future break up of the EU if it doesn’t?

  • Chris Cory 25th Jun '19 - 9:31am

    The Escape Committee already exists. My son’s friends are already planning their futures in destinations as diverse as Kinsale and Vancouver. Those left behind will be those without the skills and qualification the global job market seeks. This fact will, in itself, hinder attempts to grow the UK economy post Brexit.

  • Dilettante Eye 25th Jun '19 - 9:45am

    Once again, a remain-er inability to understand the real motivations for leaving, begin with their inability to grasp their flawed thinking when using EU and Europe as interchangable text.

    If we had had a referendum on the Maastricht treaty, the public would never have allowed us into this mess
    But of course John Major knew this, which is why he arrogantly signed that treaty, without the common decency to ask first.

  • Tony Lloyd 25th Jun '19 - 9:53am

    I’m rather pleased that Europe is being built in this gradual, slow, messy way. Societies are complex and coherent societies evolve rather than being designed. Designing a society is a recipe for disaster: just look at the nations that you get when you try and “nation build”.

    To pick you up on one point:

    “They certainly didn’t bother to ask anyone if this was what they wanted.”

    Yes they did.

    The UK wasn’t asked because our (at that time Labour) government refused to ask us. Other electorates were asked, and proposals either changed to what was wanted (Maastricht and Lisbon) or abandoned altogether (EU Constitution). I’m afraid that the idea that “they” have a plan that “they” impose on “us” against our will doesn’t hold up.

  • Tony Lloyd 25th Jun '19 - 9:54am

    Pressed “post” too quick! The above comment is to Peter Martin

  • Nonconformistradical 25th Jun '19 - 10:14am

    “Britain broke away from its mother continent eons ago”

    err – no – an eon can be billions of years
    https://www.thefreedictionary.com/eon

    And for the separation of the British Isles from mainland Europe try
    https://www.qpg.geog.cam.ac.uk/research/projects/englishchannelformation/

  • Peter Martin 25th Jun '19 - 10:29am

    @ Tony Lloyd,

    Your argument might be considered more plausible had not one Jean Claude Juncker felt the need to explain how it was done.

    1999

    “We decide on something, leave it lying around and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back.”

    2005 On the French Referendum

    “If it’s a Yes, we will say ‘on we go’, and if it’s a No we will say ‘we continue’.”

    2007 On the Lisbon Treaty

    Of course there will be transfers of sovereignty. But would I be intelligent to draw the attention of public opinion to this fact?

  • Tony Lloyd 25th Jun '19 - 11:56am

    @Peter Martin

    It’s not an “argument” so much as a statement of facts.

    Junker’s words show nothing. Look at the second quote, the French referendum one. The French said “No”, the constitution was abandoned. “They” did not “continue”. Whatever Junker said, whatever he wanted to do, the French were asked to ratify the proposed constitution, declined, and the constitution was abandoned.

    As I stated.

