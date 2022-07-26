Eugh! Lib Dems react to Sunak v Truss debate

The press release from the Lib Dem Press Office just after the BBC debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak last night was very short.

Lib Dems respond to BBC Tory leadership debate Responding to this evening’s BBC Tory leadership debate, a Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “Eurgh.” ENDS

While it lacked in words, it summed up the feelings of much of the country, although I still think it was a bit generous. Neither the participants nor the BBC covered themselves in glory.

Other Lib Dem reaction included:

Well this is an hour of my life I’ll never get back.#BBCOurNextPM — Brian Paddick 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧👨‍❤️‍👨🇳🇴🏳️‍⚧️ (@brianpaddick) July 25, 2022

It is depressing, neither of them would make a Lib Dem short list for a target seat — 🔸Stephen Glenn 🇺🇦 (@stephenpglenn) July 25, 2022

Nothing on NHS waiting times, soaring bills or travel chaos. Our country deserves so much better than two Conservative cabinet ministers that propped up Boris Johnson’s failing government. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 25, 2022

#Truss v #Sunak an awful display of mutual self destruction. I am sure voters cant wait to eject this crowd of talentless chancers. #libDems @LibDemLords #LeadershipDebate — Dick Newby (@RichardNewby3) July 25, 2022

This leadership debate is just so depressing. Is that all there is? — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) July 25, 2022

You wouldn’t expect there to be much for liberals to be pleased about in a Conservative leadership debate, particularly as the participants are pandering to an increasingly right wing membership that would not be out of place in the Republican Party of Donald Trump. Ultra-nationalist, small state, minority bashing, this is what’s left after all the decent, one-nation types left in disgust in 2019.

Last night’s debate was remarkable for what it didn’t discuss. Moderator Sophie Raworth allowed 10 minutes of a 60 minute programme on Liz Truss’s earrings, Rishi Sunak’s expensive suits and Boris Johnson but not one second on the housing crisis, ambulance waiting times and the report yesterday about the staffing emergency in the NHS. Nor was there much on the most urgent issue facing the planet – climate change.

Rishi Sunak had a lot of ground to make up. Every poll of Conservative members has him losing badly to Liz Truss. Surely if you are trying to portray yourself as the calm voice of reason, you don’t interrupt your opponent with aggression every time she opens her mouth. Surely his campaign team would have told him that it is never a good look for a man to do that to a woman. He looked like the posh boy that didn’t get his own way. Liz Truss, on the other hand, no doubt used to this sort of carry on, held her own and got her points, unsavoury as they were, across.

The most worrying thing about Conservatives is that they tend to believe that if you work hard, all the rewards of life will come your way. Rishi Sunak, multi-millionaire alumni of Winchester, clearly believes his privilege is all down to his family’s hard work. The unwritten sub text is that if you don’t succeed it’s your fault. Conservatives don’t acknowledge or accept the structural inequalities that don’t allow millions of low-paid workers to realise their dreams.

On September 5th, one of this gruesome twosome is going to be our Prime Minister. Conservatives have a reputation, mostly overblown to be honest, for being decent on the economy and national security. Both Truss and Sunak have trashed each other on each of these issues. Truss says Sunak will lead us into recession, Sunak says Truss’s economic plans are dangerous. Each accuse the other of being soft on Russia and China. These are serious issues. How either of them could even be in the parliamentary party under the other as PM is beyond me.

A divisive leadership campaign casts a long shadow. Our 2015 contest between Norman Lamb and Tim Farron was a Teddy Bear’s Picnic in comparison and the candidates behaved themselves and didn’t attack each other in public. However the party was wracked by grief and shock after a horrendous election and this came out in a lot of bad feeling amongst supporters of each of them. It took a while to get past that. There wasn’t a huge amount of actual disagreement on policy, though. The Tories are unlikely to get through their contest, with diametrically opposed visions, without serious long term divisions.

I was amused that the debate was on at the same time as Love Island. I still reckon Paige, Ekin-Su, Gemma and Indiyah would do a much better job of running the country than either of the Tory pair.

