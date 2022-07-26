Eugh! Lib Dems react to Sunak v Truss debate

The press release from the Lib Dem Press Office just after the BBC debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak last night was very short.
Lib Dems respond to BBC Tory leadership debate
Responding to this evening’s BBC Tory leadership debate, a Liberal Democrat spokesperson said:
“Eurgh.”
ENDS
While it lacked in words, it summed up the feelings of much of the country, although I still think it was a bit generous. Neither the participants nor the BBC covered themselves in glory.
Other Lib Dem reaction included:
Well this is an hour of my life I’ll never get back.#BBCOurNextPM
It is depressing, neither of them would make a Lib Dem short list for a target seat
Nothing on NHS waiting times, soaring bills or travel chaos. Our country deserves so much better than two Conservative cabinet ministers that propped up Boris Johnson’s failing government.
#Truss v #Sunak an awful display of mutual self destruction. I am sure voters cant wait to eject this crowd of talentless chancers. #libDems @LibDemLords #LeadershipDebate
This leadership debate is just so depressing. Is that all there is?
You wouldn’t expect there to be much for liberals to be pleased about in a Conservative leadership debate, particularly as the participants are pandering to an increasingly right wing membership that would not be out of place in the Republican Party of Donald Trump. Ultra-nationalist, small state, minority bashing, this is what’s left after all the decent, one-nation types left in disgust in 2019.
Last night’s debate was remarkable for what it didn’t discuss. Moderator Sophie Raworth allowed 10 minutes of a 60 minute programme on Liz Truss’s earrings, Rishi Sunak’s expensive suits and Boris Johnson but not one second on the housing crisis, ambulance waiting times and the report yesterday about the staffing emergency in the NHS. Nor was there much on the most urgent issue facing the planet – climate change.
Rishi Sunak had a lot of ground to make up. Every poll of Conservative members has him losing badly to Liz Truss. Surely if you are trying to portray yourself as the calm voice of reason, you don’t interrupt your opponent with aggression every time she opens her mouth. Surely his campaign team would have told him that it is never a good look for a man to do that to a woman. He looked like the posh boy that didn’t get his own way. Liz Truss, on the other hand, no doubt used to this sort of carry on, held her own and got her points, unsavoury as they were, across.
The most worrying thing about Conservatives is that they tend to believe that if you work hard, all the rewards of life will come your way. Rishi Sunak, multi-millionaire alumni of Winchester, clearly believes his privilege is all down to his family’s hard work. The unwritten sub text is that if you don’t succeed it’s your fault. Conservatives don’t acknowledge or accept the structural inequalities that don’t allow millions of low-paid workers to realise their dreams.
On September 5th, one of this gruesome twosome is going to be our Prime Minister. Conservatives have a reputation, mostly overblown to be honest, for being decent on the economy and national security. Both Truss and Sunak have trashed each other on each of these issues. Truss says Sunak will lead us into recession, Sunak says Truss’s economic plans are dangerous. Each accuse the other of being soft on Russia and China. These are serious issues. How either of them could even be in the parliamentary party under the other as PM is beyond me.
A divisive leadership campaign casts a long shadow. Our 2015 contest between Norman Lamb and Tim Farron was a Teddy Bear’s Picnic in comparison and the candidates behaved themselves and didn’t attack each other in public. However the party was wracked by grief and shock after a horrendous election and this came out in a lot of bad feeling amongst supporters of each of them. It took a while to get past that. There wasn’t a huge amount of actual disagreement on policy, though. The Tories are unlikely to get through their contest, with diametrically opposed visions, without serious long term divisions.
I was amused that the debate was on at the same time as Love Island. I still reckon Paige, Ekin-Su, Gemma and Indiyah would do a much better job of running the country than either of the Tory pair.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
From a LD’s perspective, there is some good news in that Truss/Sunak and Kier Starmer were so poor on the same day. But from someone living in the UK’s perspective, it’s really not good that we have to hope that our next prime minister is deceiving their party in order to get top job, that having nothing to say on big issues is deceit and flirting with such right-wing issues will be dropped immediately, because they will then be competing with someone who already has deceived their party to get top job and has nothing to say on biggest issues.
Sunak was certainly more slick and professional, but his constant aggressive hectoring of Truss (better moderation from Sophie Raworth was needed), made him look like a bully.
Truss, for her part, was wooden in her presentation, and laboured to respond to Sunak’s criticisms. It would be difficult for Sunak to present himself as the ‘fresh start’ or ‘candidate for change’, given his central role in Johnson’s administration, whilst Truss has all the flat-footedness and lack of charisma of Theresa May, but with a more right wing agenda.
Sunak came over as having more idea what he was talking about than Truss so that should help her among Tory members. He did come over as smug and patronising so that should help him a bit.
George Thomas is, of course, entitled to his opinion, but he makes a great mistake by underestimating (and putting into the same bracket as the Tory pair) an essentially decent and principled man with whom the Liberal Democrats may have to do business with.
I’m sure Bob Hope’s words apply here: are those Tory members with a vote going to be choosing between the lesser of two evils or the evil of two lessers?
I don’t think it looks good for any candidate to keep interrupting another whatever their gender or gender identity. In this case Mr Sunak did come across as quite aggressive and did not give Ms Truss the chance to finish her point. But from the hustings I’ve watched so far, I also find Ms Truss’ finger wagging quite aggressive so it cuts both ways. Many low paid workers do realise their dreams but they need more help, probably financial, to do this. The increasing number of university students and graduates from disadvantaged backgrounds does point towards this and there has been a sharp increase this year. We just need to see this reflected in mainly upper middle class professions like lawyers, accountants, doctors etc. I heard the leadership contest between Ed Davey and Layla Moran was not always that amicable either.