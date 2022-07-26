Have your say on Bill to ensure safe access to abortion clinics

Green MSP Gillian Mackay is running a public consultation on her Private Member’s Bill which would implement 150m “buffer zones” around sexual health clinics so that anyone accessing abortion services is not subject to intimidation and distress from pro-life groups holding up upsetting images and shouting at them.

This Bill has cross-party backing and is likely to pass. Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has voiced strong support.

You don’t have to live in Scotland to respond to this consultation. Evidence of people’s experience from across the whole of the UK, or even internationally, is more than welcome.

Last night Engender, one of Scotland’s main feminist organisations, and Back Off Scotland, the campaign for buffer zones, held a joint meeting to discuss the consultation.

Catherine Murphy, Engender’s new Executive Director who has years of experience fighting for sexual and reproductive rights, set the scene. She warned of anti gender equality actors spending hundreds of millions of pounds across Europe to undermine women’s rights to, amongst other things, sexual and reproductive healthcare.

She described the US overturning Roe vs Wade as a “horrendous violation of rights”

There was, however, hope with increasing global momentum for change. Decriminalisation of abortion in Argentina had led to change in Mexico and Colombia.

She talked about the need for the debate on abortion to continue in a progressive way in Scotland. The more marginalised people are, the greater difficulty they tend to have in accessing abortion services.

She said that there still remains no legal right for a woman to end a pregnancy that she does not wish to continue. This has to be established by not one but two doctors. There are also examples of women being investigated by police on suspicion of carrying out illegal abortions if they have miscarriages or stillbirths. We need to work towards total decriminalisation.

Lucy Grieve from Back Off Scotland was next to speak. She and a friend set up the campaign when they were students after she witnessed pro lifers gathering outside an Edinburgh sexual health clinic during lockdown.

She pointed out that what they were doing was not a protest. It was targeted harassment of individuals aimed at shaming patients and clinic staff. These protests are growing in size and number and she said that the need for action to stop them had never been greater.

Gillian Mackay MSP said that she had introduced the Bill because there was a clear need for harassment-free healthcare.

She urged people to complete the consultation, which you can do here, by 11th August. She drew attention to a question on sustainability, which she said was not her being ultra Green but a standard thing in all Members’ Bills consultation. Back Off Scotland and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service have produced a very helpful guide to the consultation which you might find useful.

She expressed her gratitude that the Scottish Government now support the bill as do MSPs from every other party. She was hopeful that she had the numbers to get it through and was relieved that we won’t see polarisation on party political lines on this.

The Lib Dems have policy in favour of buffer zones both at federal and Scottish levels. I winged a Conference speech for the very first time on this issue back in 2018. I hadn’t put in a card to speak and then someone likened protesting outside abortion clinics to protesting against the Iraq War. I saw red. As it was the first morning of Conference, they were short on speakers anyway, so I hastily filled in a card and had only a few minutes to work out what to say. Normally I would have my whole speech with me in double spacing and enormous print. Thankfully adrenaline and passion kept me going. I made the point that the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of a liberal society. However, bullying and harassing people accessing healthcare is as far from liberal as you can get and that we should stand up against that sort of behaviour. You can see the whole thing here, stutters and all.

In that debate, I remember one speaker talking about her horrendously traumatic experience of having to terminate a pregnancy for medical reasons. She was overcome with emotion as she spoke of how much she had wanted to have a child and of the cruel circumstances which had led her to this situation. She talked about how she still grieved. She said that she couldn’t imagine how awful it would have been if she’d had to run the gauntlet of a shouting mob as she entered or left the hospital.

If people want to protest for a reduction in abortion rights, they are free to do so. But they should direct their efforts at the people who actually make the laws, not people seeking medical care at a difficult point in their lives.

