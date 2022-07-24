Helen Morgan tables bill on improving rural bus services

By | Sun 24th July 2022 - 11:10 am

Buses are the cinderella of transport. We hear a lot about trains, the inconvenience of delays, strikes and buckled rails. But we don’t hear much about buses. Yet there were more than four billion local bus passenger journeys in England in the year ending March 2020 before the pandemic. Numbers inevitably declined during the pandemic and have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, especially among concessionary pass passengers.

Many rural areas do not have a local train service. Rural buses are literally a lifeline. But unlike services in some cities, rural buses have been in steep decline.

On Wednesday, Helen Morgan MP for North Shropshire, presented a bill to parliament with the aim of ensuring people living in market towns can access hospitals, GPs and other services by public transport every day of the week.

 

As Helen Morgan says, there is only one Sunday service in the whole of Shropshire, running hourly between Oswestry in the north west of the county and Wrexham.

Market Drayton and Whitchurch in the north of Shropshire are both in the bottom 10 per cent of towns of their size when it comes to the number of departures each weekday. The average number of departures in English towns with a similar population (10,000-20,000 people) is 306 each weekday, however Market Drayton has an average of 74 departures and Whitchurch just 66.

Morgan points out that Cornwall has 1.7 bus departures per 1,000 people on a Sunday, Staffordshire has 1.2, Herefordshire 0.8 and Powys 0.8. Shropshire is way behind with just above zero.

The decline in Shropshire bus services began shortly after Shropshire Council was created as a unitary authority in 2010 and services have since declined at a faster rate than services nationally.

Passenger numbers are used because data for bus journeys are incomplete for Shropshire.

During the pandemic, national bus passenger trips plunged by 2.5 billion (61%) to 1.57 billion. Buses services survived due to extra government funding, recently extended until October. From October many services are expected to be axed. Buses, especially in rural areas where journeys are often lengthy, will not only be hit by the loss of the additional subsidy but also by the hike in fuel prices. Passenger numbers are also down, particularly among concessionary pass holders.

I argued in evidence to the House of Commons transport select committee in 2018 that rural buses are a social service, essential for health and wellbeing and they should not just be treated as a means of getting from A to B.

Helen Morgan’s Bill will have its second reading on 28 October. Although it is very unlikely to get the government support needed to succeed, the Bill does draw attention to the paucity of buses in rural areas and the plight of people who cannot independently get to work, the shops, employment or medical services without relying on taxis, community transport and friends.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Catherine Crosland
    Martin, Its reasonable to criticise Liz Truss for her current policies, but unreasonable to put the harshest possible interpretation on her behaviour when she w...
  • Nonconformistradical
    "Harping on about her dalliance with Liberal Democrats is of minor importance and also quite unhelpful to how we are perceived, let’s focus on how her premier...
  • Martin
    The Tories have an alarming track record of replacing an awful Prime Minister with an even worse one. This should be our message....
  • Charley HastedCharley Hasted
    This week's review really does make for depressing reading......
  • Martin
    Truss's habit of bending with the wind is informative of her (lack of) character, but far more important is her current platform: her willingness to renege on i...