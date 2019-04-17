The Voice

+++European Election candidate lists announced for England and Wales

By | Wed 17th April 2019 - 9:16 am

Today the Liberal Democrats announce the list of MEP candidates in England and Wales for the EU elections on the 23rd May (Scotland should follow later today).

The diverse list of candidates includes former MEPs, current Councillors and other hard working community activists.

The Liberal Democrats will fight the elections as an unapologetically pro-European Party campaigning hard for People’s Vote with an option to remain in the the EU.

Vince Cable commented:

Today we’ve announced a strong, diverse mix of candidates, from those who’ve joined the Liberal Democrats recently to those with long experience of the European Parliament.

We will fight these elections on a clear message: a Liberal Democrat vote is a vote to stop Brexit.

Across the country, the strength of our membership of 100,000 is being deployed to prepare for both the European elections and for council elections on May 2nd.

From local communities to the EU institutions, Liberal Democrats are determined to give a voice to the millions of people who demand better than Brexit Britain.

Here are the lists:

East Midlands (5)

1 Bill Newton Dunn
2 Michael Mullaney
3 Lucy Care
4 Suzanna Austin
5 Caroline Kenyon

East of England (7)

1 Barbara Gibson
2 Lucy Nethsingha
3 Fionna Tod
4 Stephen Robinson
5 Sandy Walkington
6 Marie Goldman
7 Julia Ewart

London (8)

1 Irina Von Wiese
2 Dinesh Dhamija
3 Luisa Porritt
4 Jonathan Fryer
5 Hussain Khan
6 Helen Cross
7 Graham Colley
8 Rabina Khan

North East (3)

1 Fiona Hall
2 Julie Porksen
3 Aidan King

North West (8)

1 Chris Davies
2 Jane Brophy
3 Helen Foster Grime
4 Anna Fryer
5 Sam Al-Hamdani
6 Rebecca Forrest
7 John Studholme
8 FrederickVan Mierlo

South East (10)

1 Catherine Bearder
2 Antony Hook
3 Judith Bunting
4 Martin Tod
5 Liz Leffman
6 Chris Bowers
7 Giles Goodall
8 Ruvi Ziegler
9 Nick Perry
10 John Vincent

South West (5)

1 Caroline Voaden
2 Martin Horwood
3 Stephen Williams
4 Eleanor Rylance
5 David Chalmers

West Midlands (7)

1 Phil Bennion
2 Ade Adeyemo
3 Jeanie Falconer
4 Jenny Wilkinson
5 Jennifer Gray
6 Lee Dargue
7 Beverley Nielsen

Yorkshire and the Humber (6)

1 Shaffaq Mohammed
2 Rosina Robson
3 James Blanchard
4 Sophie Thornton
5 James Baker
6 Ruth Coleman-Taylor

Wales (5)

1 Sam Bennett
2 Donna Lalek
3 Alistair Cameron
4 Andrew Parkhurst
5 Jason Edwards

This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
2 Comments

  • Adrian Wykes 17th Apr '19 - 10:26am

    My twin daughters are 14 and will be looking for a party that wants them to have full, FULL, membership of the EU in future, no ‘ifs’. no ‘buts’, no opt-outs.

  • Edis Bevan 17th Apr '19 - 11:02am

    To note that the number 8 on the South-East list (Ruvi Ziegler) is chair of the national organisation ‘New Europeans’. This could be important for building up campaigning support outside our own base, especially as the Greens and ‘TIG’ seem to be playing sour games about wider co-operation.

