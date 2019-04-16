The Voice

16 April 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Tue 16th April 2019 - 11:00 pm

Lib Dems: Time to end period poverty wherever it exists

Free sanitary products will be offered to girls in all primary schools in England from early 2020. This follows Chancellor Philip Hammond’s announcement last month of funding for free sanitary products in secondary schools and colleges.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson, tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons last month calling on the Government to extend its policy on free sanitary products to primary schools, colleges, universities and NHS GP surgeries.

Commenting on the announcement, Layla Moran said:

It is brilliant news that children in primary schools in England will now have access to sanitary products. From the age of 8, girls may start their period and this should not mean that they miss out on education at such a pivotal time.

Girls should not be penalised because of their period. The number of those who have been missing school each year because of their period is heart-breaking and unacceptable.

It is now time for the Conservatives to go further and eradicate period poverty wherever it exists. They must provide free sanitary products in places including universities, hostels, GP surgeries, women’s shelters, libraries, and leisure centres.

Lib Dems: NHS staffing shortages putting lives at risk

Following reports that one in four NHS wards routinely operate at unsafe staffing levels, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said:

When there are not enough nurses, patient care suffers, and lives are put at risk.

The Tories, hopelessly distracted by Brexit, are sitting on their hands as staffing shortages worsen. Not to mention that since the referendum, the UK has also seen a dramatic fall in EU nurses with an overall decrease of 5000 European nurses since September 2016.

Liberal Democrats have long called for a national workforce strategy and significant investment into nurse education to ensure nursing figures rise and safe staffing levels are achieved. To fail to act is to put lives at risk.

Liberal Democrats demand better for nurses, demand better for patients, and demand better for the NHS.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarnigel hunter 16th Apr - 11:45pm
    The local elections ARE about housing etc.The EU also funds local issues. Individual regions can point this out in focus leaflets . I hope Vince...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Apr - 11:38pm
    We can all have a go at predicting the results. Sixteen years ago we received 30% of the vote, gained 193 seats, ending up with...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 16th Apr - 10:38pm
    Police and knife crime.I trust when the miscreant gets arrested,charged he/she is given a choice ,court or're-education' the Glasgow way or maybe the .southern US...
  • User AvatarRoland 16th Apr - 10:07pm
    I understand that Shamima Begum has been granted Legal Aid. However, given her current location, and the nature of the case, I assume that she...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 16th Apr - 9:20pm
    Richard, we don't have to imagine the Palace of Westminster going up in flames it already has in 1834 https://www.parliament.uk/education/teaching-resources-lesson-plans/fire-of-1834/ Both houses were gutted but...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 16th Apr - 8:53pm
    You can't though just look at the LIb Dems in coalition on one side of the equation. you need to look at other aspects such...