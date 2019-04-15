The Voice

15 April 2019 – yesterday’s press releases

By | Tue 16th April 2019 - 9:30 pm

My apologies for the delay in getting these to you – a combination of jet lag caused by a five hour time difference and family stuff is complicating things…

Tories must enact wholescale reform to fix rental market

Responding to the news that landlords will lose the right to evict renters without a reason at the end of their fixed-term tenancy, Liberal Democrat Housing Spokesperson Tim Farron said:

The housing crisis has left many renters at the mercy of their landlords in an unfair and distorted rental market. Section 21 notices have allowed landlords to turf out tenants without reason, leaving many too frightened to complain about poor conditions.

For far too long the Conservatives have taken a piecemeal approach rather than enacting the wholescale reform required to get the UK the homes we so desperately need.

Although Liberal Democrats welcome the measures introduced today to end section 21 notices, this is not a silver bullet. The Conservative Government must do more.

The Liberal Democrats would introduce measures to ensure longer tenancies, increase council tax on second and empty homes and embark on an ambitious delivery of social homes so that people who rent do so by choice.

Javid must fund more police to tackle knife crime – Davey

Responding to Sajid Javid’s speech about tackling knife crime, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

It seems Sajid Javid will talk about anything to tackle knife crime except the one thing that communities most desperately need: more police officers.

The Home Office’s own analysis shows that the Tories’ excessive police cuts have contributed to the rise in serious violence, yet the Home Secretary stubbornly refuses to fund forces properly so they can put more officers on our streets.

Tackling this knife crime epidemic does require a public health approach, but police are an integral part of that approach. How on earth does Javid expect police officers to spend more time working with youth workers and other agencies when they’re already hugely overstretched?

The Liberal Democrats demand better. The Government must urgently give local police forces the funding they need to recruit more officers and restore the community policing that prevents crime and keeps us safe.

Cable: ONS figures paint a gloomy picture for UK economy

Responding to the latest figures from the ONS, which give a gloomy overview of business turnover in the first quarter of 2019, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

These figures from the ONS paint a gloomy picture of the UK’s economy and Brexit is one of the key factors creating this image.

Brexit is choking growth and turnover for many UK businesses and having a negative impact on investment. The uncertainty is hurting the economy and could have an impact for years to come.

This chaos does not need continue. It’s time for a People’s Vote with two clear options: Theresa May’s deal and the choice to stay in the EU. Only by giving the people the final say can we move on from this crisis and give businesses the certainty they need to plan for the future.

