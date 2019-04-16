NewsHound

LibLink: Vince Cable: May’s local elections should be about housing, social care and the environment. Not Brexit

By | Tue 16th April 2019 - 11:55 am

In an article for Politics Home, Vince Cable sets out what should be the priorities for this year’s local elections:

The first is housing. The dearth of affordable housing for purchase or rent is an issue almost everywhere, and is felt by young people in particular. The depletion of the stock of council housing through ‘right to buy’ and the lack of social house building because of central government restrictions has contributed to extreme problems, including homelessness, at the bottom of the housing ladder. Yet good councils have used the planning system and their borrowing powers to get housing, especially social housing, built and have made sure that there is a safety net of hostel accommodation for the homeless (as I have recently seen in York, Watford and Somerset with Lib Dem-led councils).

A second is social care. It is now generally recognised that many of the pressures with in the NHS are caused by the inability of cash-strapped local councils to provide adequate social services support – through domiciliary care or residential homes – resulting in ‘delayed discharge’ (it used to be called ‘bed blocking’) for many sick and elderly people. The failure of central government to confront the social care issue is resulting in mounting problems, and local government is bearing much of the burden.

Thirdly, there is the environment. Those who are motivated by the big environmental issues of the day – climate change, plastics recycling and air quality – realise that local communities and individuals can and do make a contribution in either direction.  Environmentally aware local councils are rightly declaring climate emergencies; there is a race to install electric charging points for zero emission vehicles; and recycling rates and methods are under scrutiny.

But the b-word will get in the way – which will also be good for us.

On this occasion Brexit will inevitably colour voting preferences. The Conservatives will suffer because they are seen to be badly led and divided over Brexit. And many Conservative activists, who are more radical and pro-Brexit in their motivation, will not be willing to stuff envelopes and deliver leaflets or man polling stations. Labour has a similar problem but most of these elections are not in the Labour heartlands of big cities like London and Birmingham, so they have less at stake.

For the Liberal Democrats, these elections are a good opportunity. We have generally been doing well in local by-elections. Our results last May were positive with 75 net gains. We have ground to be retrieved from disastrous elections in the Coalition years. And where we have control of local councils, they have a broadly favourable reputation. We stand to benefit from a swing from the Conservatives. So we have put a lot of effort in, and I have personally been going round to support council candidates from Yeovil to York, whenever I can escape the Westminster bubble and our Brexit-preoccupied Parliament.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Sue Sutherland 16th Apr '19 - 12:36pm

    Of course Vince is right but national politics often influences local elections in this way. The European elections should be the opportunity to discuss Brexit but May seems to be determined to get her version done and dusted in time to avoid the Euros all together. What a surprise! However, we need to be trying to avoid this outcome so the country can have the opportunity to talk about the EU again, not just whether we should leave.

  • John Marriott 16th Apr '19 - 1:34pm

    Vince might be right about housing and the environment; but he should be careful about social care. Where I live this is the responsibility of the County Council; not the District Council, which is the council up for election at the end of its four year cycle. Mind you, most voters have hardly any idea which Council does what. Time for Unitaries?

  • Richard Underhill 16th Apr '19 - 2:15pm

    Layla Moran said on BBC tv Politics Live that majority control of the Vale of the White Horse (District Council) is possible.
    http://www.whitehorsedc.gov.uk/services-and-advice/local-democracy/elections/current-and-recent-elections
    Compare the budget for the NHS in England with the total budget for care for the elderly in England. (Omission by majority Labour government under Atlee starting at 5/7/1948)
    The previous Health Secretary (now Foreign Secretary) started on the process of amalgamation with his job title when appealing against his dismissal in a reshuffle. There is more to do.
    More winnable seats implies a need for more good candidates, for service, not just for electioneering.

  • Paul Barker 16th Apr '19 - 3:03pm

    We don’t get to decide what Local Elections are about, we can decide what to say but Voters dont have to listen. There is evidence to suggest we should do well on May 2nd & that, in turn, may help us in The Euros 3 Weeks later.
    Reports today suggest that Change will be standing on May 23rd & that both they & The Greens have turned down the idea of a single Remain List. If that’s true I think its a missed opportunity & very short-sighted. However I will continue to argue for a 3-Way Electoral pact between Us, change & The Greens; its unlikely there will be a General Election before The Autumn so we still have time to rethink.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatt Dolman 16th Apr - 2:46pm
    David R - thanks, you make a good point, it's important to consider the effect of even well-meaning language on everyone who might read it....
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 16th Apr - 2:45pm
    Moderator’s note: a comment which contravened our Comments policy has been removed. References to it have been left, as to remove them also would eviscerate...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 16th Apr - 2:41pm
    Children should not be encouraged to make career choices before entering primary schools. Industries not yet created will provide opportunities. At school we wondered why...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 16th Apr - 2:27pm
    The legal issue is also whether she is a dual national. The other nation has disclaimed her. Her baby has died. If the UK disclaims...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 16th Apr - 2:26pm
    The intelligent tone and content here is just right. The reason for the need of the legal aid, is the reason that it should be...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 16th Apr - 2:15pm
    Layla Moran said on BBC tv Politics Live that majority control of the Vale of the White Horse (District Council) is possible. http://www.whitehorsedc.gov.uk/services-and-advice/local-democracy/elections/current-and-recent-elections Compare the...