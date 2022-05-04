My colleague Mark Valladares regularly entertains us with his “Welcome to my day” posts. So today I want to share with you my Eve of Poll day.

I have been campaigning for the Lib Dems (and Liberals and SDP before that) since the mid 1970s. I was asked to stand as a paper candidate in 1978 in the ward where I lived. I declined but I doubt whether I would have made much difference to the 6% vote. Only 8 years later we won the ward with 58% and after a further 8 years we reached an astonishing 76%. (I can claim no credit for that as I was then employed by the local authority and not able to stand.)

I like to tell that story because it says two things. First, politics is a long game, and in normal times we should aim for incremental gains rather than massive turnarounds. Second, the old strategy of “pick a ward and win it” does work – not always, but it’s worth a shot.

As a party we are brilliant at by-elections, both Parliamentary and local. So many of our members love joining in a campaign, and we make it fun. But by-elections can give a distorted impression of how we win seats in regular Council and Assembly elections. For the most part success follows years of campaigning – “Working for you all the year round, not just at election time”. True, we can sometimes benefit from the mood of the country, but we should always view that as a bonus.

So tomorrow I will be excited to see long-term efforts paying off across the country. Good luck to all candidates and campaigners!

Back to my day. I’m afraid various ailments mean that I can no longer knock on doors or deliver, so these days I focus on back office tasks – writing campaigning emails to our residents, organising a ward, and managing a committee room. My husband, also a former councillor, writes Focus leaflets and bakes cakes. He is supplying lemon drizzles, chocolate brownies and fruit cakes to all our Committee rooms.

Today I am getting out our Eve of Polls/Good Morning leaflets to deliverers, making last minute tweaks to the telling rotas, taking tellers packs to the early risers, checking the shuttleworth, getting in refreshments, sending instructions to knockers-up and cleaning the loo. And we might have something to eat at some point.

So how is your day going?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.