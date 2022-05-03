Ed Davey calls for Windfall Tax on energy companies to help people cope with rising prices

Ed Davey went on BBC Breakfast this morning to call for a windfall tax on energy companies as BP announced soaring profits for the first three months on this year. Funds raised would be used to give people who are struggling with high bills “a really big tax cut.” Ed said that the Conservatives were totally out of touch with what was going on in the country.
The party leader Sir Ed Davey tells #BBCBreakfast the government needs to do more for struggling families ⬇️https://t.co/kil1TFdNEU pic.twitter.com/08NSPKnhNW
BP is taking in eye-watering profits while millions struggle to pay the bills.
The failure to introduce a windfall tax on these super profits is an unforgivable lack of leadership from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
The measures the party is calling for include:
Emergency tax cut: Slashing VAT to 17.5%, saving the average family £600 a year. The move would also keep inflation down by reducing prices in the shops.
Reversing planned tax rises: Scrapping the National Insurance tax hike and the freezing of Income Tax thresholds. This would save the average family £5,550 over the next decade.
Doubling the Warm Homes Discount: Doubling the Warm Homes Discount and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit, taking £300 off the heating bills of around 7.5 million vulnerable and low income households.
Ed said:
There are just 48 hours left before voters across the UK can help us get rid of Boris Johnson and give our great country the decent leadership it deserves so we can help people through the cost of living emergency.
Millions of families are on the brink and desperately need help now but instead they are being clobbered by the Conservatives’ unfair tax hikes. The Government should be stepping up to save families and pensioners yet Boris Johnson is too busy trying to save his own skin with his Government deep in endless sleaze and scandal.
The local elections on Thursday are an opportunity for voters to force Conservative MPs to wake up and smell the coffee. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats will send a clear message that Johnson must go and that people need more help with soaring bills.
We are demanding a fair deal, with an emergency tax cut to save families £600, along with extra support for the more vulnerable – and a P45 for the Prime Minister.”
Could bringing the energy companies back into the Public Sector be a solution?
@Helen Dudden. A good question, but no. The current situation is due to the spiralling cost of the raw materials – oil and gas – on the world market. It has nothing to do with the privatisation of gas and electricity providers in the 1990s, and in fact they are having to buy fuel at much increased prices, and many have gone bust as a result.
It must be true that the extracting companies like BP are getting oil and gas out of the ground for much the same cost as before the world price went up; if so they are making what can only be called windfall profits. They argue that this bonanza offsets the lean years, when profits were low.
Shareholders won’t like a windfall tax, and of course, that could include the pension funds of many reading this.
So it seems they won’t announce the sterling share dividend amount until 10 June.
Might nationalisation in a real democracy give power to all customers instead of to a few Neoliberal capitalists?
“The most common way in which people give up their power is by believing that they do not have any.”
(Alice Walker)
Wind and solar power investors have obviously backed a winner while the cost of fossil fuels remains inflated by shortages. Their costs haven’t gone up, but the market price of electricity has. Would anyone want to hit them with a windfall tax ? They are the good guys, after all, compared with Shell and BP.
To be honest even the green energy suppliers will seek to make a killing, in a capitalist world that how it works whether we like it or not, they are business men and women at the end of the day!
@Steve Trevethan, privatising the power companies brought about cost-cutting and increased innovation, and they operate more effectively and efficiently now than when they were state-owned.
Ofgem protects the interests of customers, just as the Ministry of Power would if the companies were bought back by the government, but profits, share-price growth, and bonuses motivate people to make improvements; memos from civil servants, who wouldn’t understand the real business issues, don’t.
Re-nationalising the power companies would be expensive, and would deliver little or nothing in the way of benefits. I’m afraid the idea that it would give customers ‘more power’ makes no sense to me. Perhaps those who advocate that could tell us what they would do differently with gas or electricity networks, or electricity generation and transmission, if they became state assets.