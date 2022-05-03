Ed Davey calls for Windfall Tax on energy companies to help people cope with rising prices

Ed Davey went on BBC Breakfast this morning to call for a windfall tax on energy companies as BP announced soaring profits for the first three months on this year. Funds raised would be used to give people who are struggling with high bills “a really big tax cut.” Ed said that the Conservatives were totally out of touch with what was going on in the country.

After BP reported underlying profits of around £5bn, the Liberal Democrats are calling for a windfall tax on energy companies. The party leader Sir Ed Davey tells #BBCBreakfast the government needs to do more for struggling families ⬇️https://t.co/kil1TFdNEU pic.twitter.com/08NSPKnhNW — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 3, 2022

BP is taking in eye-watering profits while millions struggle to pay the bills. The failure to introduce a windfall tax on these super profits is an unforgivable lack of leadership from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) May 3, 2022

The measures the party is calling for include:

Emergency tax cut: Slashing VAT to 17.5%, saving the average family £600 a year. The move would also keep inflation down by reducing prices in the shops.

Reversing planned tax rises: Scrapping the National Insurance tax hike and the freezing of Income Tax thresholds. This would save the average family £5,550 over the next decade.

Doubling the Warm Homes Discount: Doubling the Warm Homes Discount and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit, taking £300 off the heating bills of around 7.5 million vulnerable and low income households.

Ed said: