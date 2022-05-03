The Voice

Daisy Cooper highlights failure of Government to support 2 million pensioners

By | Tue 3rd May 2022 - 2:15 pm

As Boris Johnson showcases his lack of understanding about the problems vulnerable people are facing as energy and food costs soar, Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has highlighted that 2 million pensioners will not qualify for the Government’s Council Tax rebate.

The Prime Minister’s interview on Good Morning Britain was a further embarrassment for the Government. Susanna Reid told him about Elsie, a 77 year old pensioner, who gets just the basic State Pension and whose energy bills have gone up from £17 per month to £85 per month. She doesn’t qualify for the Council Tax rebate. She is eating just one meal a day and is spending her days travelling on buses to keep warm. Johnson’s first reaction was to congratulate himself for introducing the bus pass that Elsie was using and he had nothing else to offer her to make life easier for her.

Daisy Cooper was quick to highlight that there are over 2 million pensioners who, like Elsie, won’t benefit from the Council Tax Rebate. It is worth reminding ourselves that this is just £150 which barely covers 2 months of Elsie’s fuel increase.

Daisy said:

It is a national scandal that on the same day that BP announces mega profits, millions of pensioners, many living in poverty, are being left without support.

Hearing Elsie’s story on GMB this morning was heartbreaking, and Boris Johnson’s response showed he’s unfit to be Prime Minister during this national crisis.

If he had even a shred of decency he would step in and help pensioners who are making the unbearable decision between heating and eating.

This Thursday is a chance to send a message that the Conservatives must get rid of Boris Johnson and do more to help pensioners who have been left out in the cold.

 

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Liberal Democrats will have a natural tendency to advocate for an anti-war and anti-imperialist policy stance. This is how it should be and was most recently ev...
  • Alan Jelfs
    I agree with @Richard Church. Though I self-ID as an atheist not a humanist. My main problem with religion is when people cross the line from "believing" to ...
  • John McHugo
    @Richard Church, I agree with almost every word you say, but would be interested if you could elaborate on your distinction between "faith" and "belief". I c...
  • Robert Hale
    I would like to send a donation by cheque via the post. Do facilities exist to enable me to do that?...
  • Andy Daer
    Andy Boddington is right to raise this. Farming, food production, and the environment are all huge issues. The Conservatives are saddled with post-Brexit prob...