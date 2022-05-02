Welcome to my day: 2 May 2022 – “take the last train to Honiton, and I’ll meet you at the station…”

I’m old enough to remember the 1992-97 Major administration, which fell apart amidst scandal, misfortune and incompetence. Admittedly, it was incompetence which paled in comparison to that of the current mob, but many are beginning to draw the same conclusion, i.e. that this is a rotten government, simply needing a hard enough push to fall apart.

Unfortunately, I’m also old enough to remember 1992, when it looked like the Conservatives would lose, only for the electorate to conclude that they weren’t quite ready to do the deed.

But April was a sorry month for the more thoughtful Conservatives, with one MP accused on taking sizeable undeclared loans from a Russian businessman, another found guilty of sexually assaulting young men, and now a third confusing agricultural equipment with pornography. With the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer found guilty of breaching COVID regulations, and the expectation of more similar penalties to follow, the notion that these people are fit to lead is a difficult one to defend. In fairness, though, there seems to be very little impropriety that Conservative MPs won’t defend or, at least, condone.

Remember, they could act, but choose not to. That makes them complicit and thus guilty by association.

And now by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton. With the writs delayed until Parliament returns, that gives a little extra time to get the bandwagon rolling in each seat. I’m hoping to get to Devon soon, and I suspect that quite a few Liberal Democrats are studying timetables for the Waterloo to Exeter line (other routes are available) or journey times down the M5. Is Tiverton and Honiton winnable? I don’t know, but it’ll be fun trying to find out…

But all attention this week is on the local elections in England, Scotland and Wales, and the Assembly election in Northern Ireland. I was in South Cambridgeshire on Saturday at and my sense is that people are looking for the candidate best placed to beat the Conservatives. In places like South Cambridgeshire and Somerset, that’s us, but I’m not expecting the Conservative meltdown that they’re suggesting by way of expectations management.

So, three days to go, and for all of you who are candidates or campaigners, the very best of luck. Whether you win or not, I hope that you achieve your goals, and I’ll see you on the other side next week…

