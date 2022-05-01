Are farmers flocking to the Lib Dems?

There is a stereotype around and about. That farmers vote Tory. Of course, many farmers vote Tory as do many non-farmers. But a growing number of farmers are supporting the Lib Dems. We saw this in North Shropshire where orange diamonds went up in fields across the constituency. This week, Stuart Roberts the outgoing deputy president of the National Farmers Union (NFU), previously a Conservative councillor, joined the Liberal Democrats.

There is a modal shift underway in rural areas. Areas and occupations previously seen as “true blue” are getting fed up with the way they have been ignored by the Conservative government. It is not just about farming. The lack of affordable housing, the growth of second homes and the paucity of public transport concern rural voters. As does the cost of fuel for vehicles and to heat homes. The Tories are ignoring these issues. They are ignoring the reality that many small farms are likely to go out of business as funding schemes change. Far from being protectors of the countryside as they have boasted in the past, the Conservatives are increasingly seen as its enemy.

Hi @BorisJohnson, i’m out talking with farmers in Winchester today – a lot say they will never vote Conservative again. Certainly a better use of my time than listening to more of your lies. pic.twitter.com/pO1fOAs9Vr — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) April 27, 2022

Stuart Roberts, who owns and manages a farm in Hertfordshire, was previously a Conservative Councillor in Hertfordshire. Commenting on his political transition, he said:

It is time politicians spoke up for rural communities who urgently need help and support. The Liberal Democrats have proved they want to listen and engage with farmers who have been taken for granted by the Conservative party. What I have heard from Ed Davey and rural Lib Dem MPs such as Tim Farron is a party determined to campaign for policies which support the farming industry. I will be delighted to help the party’s newly formed Food and Farming Working Group in developing the right policies for farmers and consumers across the country. British farmers and food producers are amongst the best in the world and they are ready to deliver high quality, sustainable food produced in harmony with the environment and animal welfare. Yet time and time again this Conservative Government has badly let down farmers and rural communities. This is a pivotal moment for farmers with food security never a more important issue than today.

Stuart is of course not the only Lib Dem farmer. Tim Farron and Phil Benyon immediately come to my mind. I am sure you can name many others. Richard Huffer, a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire, has just finished lambing on a hill above Ludlow. He told me:

Stuart Roberts’ move to the Lib Dems highlights the complete lack of confidence farmers now have in Conservatives supporting the agricultural industry through the biggest changes seen in a generation. He is probably the best placed person to take on the role. He has the knowledge of farming policy. He will be a huge asset for the Lib Dems. The phasing out of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) support payments and its replacement with a new agricultural policy that will only offer a small proportion of the money lost will put many farms out of business. What’s more, the government have already started to reduce payments without the replacement policy even being fit and ready to go, much is still in consultation. The smaller family beef and sheep farms are at biggest risk. Without the BPS payment the vast majority fail to turn a profit. The current government seems happy to accept that many of these farms are unable to adapt and will go. Much consolidation is predicted within the industry, with bigger farms getting bigger. The failure to recognise the wider value that smaller family farms bring to rural communities and environmental land management, as well as contributing to the food supply chain is frightening. Recent trade deals with the likes of Australia and NZ serve as another hammer blow for beef and lamb producers, setting a precedent for similar trade deals with other countries. UK farms produce to the highest welfare standards and regulations in the world, adding to our cost of production. We cannot compete with cheap imports who have much lower costs and standards. Another problem will new agricultural policy is it makes no mention of food security, focusing solely on environmental targets. While these are very important, surely food security should be on the agenda, particularly in light of the current global vitality?

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.