Extremist moderates, now is the time for us to lead!

This was a title that just grew at the Brighton Conference. Paddy Ashdown started it by remarking at one of the huge Consultation sessions on Vince’s new ideas,“You’re all extremists! Or you wouldn’t be here!” By the end of Conference, extremism had attached itself to the formerly scorned idea that we activists are moderates, adherents of the Centre ground where the majority of the British public live. So, we are happy to admit a connection to the moderate majority, so long as it is known that we are extremists too!

Of course, we are not THAT sort of extremist – a rabid Brexiteer of the Right, or fanatical Corbynite of the Left. But we are pretty extreme in our demands from the leadership, not least to be consulted before ideas leak out to the voters we want to attract. Vince admitted in the Saturday Consultative session to being himself “a bit of a Stalinist”, but added wryly that this party would quickly have seen off Stalin.

There will surely always be a conflict between an open-minded, Liberal and democratic party and its leader, when the leader chooses to put forward radical new ideas in ways that attract the media’s attention but annoy the party faithful. For Vince to start talking about stepping down seemed a crazy distraction at first, given his security compared with that of either May or Corbyn, but it got some publicity, especially as the date remained vague. Then his proposing the extraordinary idea that his successor might not be a Lib Dem MP, or even possibly an MP at all, naturally aroused the media while infuriating the non-consulted party. That Gina Miller had been booked to address the Conference also titillated the media to speculate on a possible connection.

To tie the non-MP possible leader idea in with an expansion of the agreed party strategy to create a wider social and political movement, by proposing to allow registered supporters to share with members in voting for the party leader, was a further radical idea bound to arouse public interest and party questioning.

But it is the proposed supporters scheme that we moderate extremists can get our teeth into now, even while the appropriate consultations go on. The Conference financial appeal is to pay for thousands more adverts on social media in addition to the summer’s huge campaign which included targeted letters, and we may wish to follow up on local Facebook pages.

The real target is, as I see it, to connect with that mass of the British people who actually do have moderate ‘centrist’ ideas and like many of the things Lib Dems stand for, but who felt obliged to vote for one of the two major parties last June because of thinking that there was no other real option. It is to create the realisation that they already belong to the moderate majority, and that the Lib Dems with many thousands of supporters now identifying themselves are best placed to promote a campaigning movement for national renewal.

Because we have so much more to offer people than Exit from Brexit, essential and urgent though that is. We have our policies for the development of jobs and businesses, for raising the standard of living and lowering inequality, for better housing, schools and health and social care, for protecting the environment and promoting development in the regions. We can tell them what was decided at Brighton this very month. Above all perhaps we can emphasise our great principles, to encourage people to take power in their own lives and communities, and give them real hope for the future.

