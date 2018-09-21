Some thoughts on Vince’s party reforms

I have kept reasonably quiet about Vince’s reforms since his announcement on 7th September because I wanted to let others have their say.

My sense at Conference is that people were interested in what he had to say. Everyone had things they liked and things they didn’t. They were all going to respond to the consultation with varying degrees of pleasure and pain. This is how it is supposed to be.

I do want to slightly disagree with my fellow Federal Board members who have been talking to Politics Home about the process, though. They complained about being “bounced.”

Now, I don’t think that’s fair. Certainly, back in June, there was an attempt to slip in something about a Supporters’ Scheme into the motion of the Federal Levy and Subscriptions to be discussed at Conference. The Federal Board then said “Hang on a wee minute, here.” The Federal People Development Committee was given the job of looking at this in more detail. The Committee’s amazing chair, Miranda Roberts, one of the most competent and patient people I know, has written about that process here and here. The process of holding the leadership back had thus worked.

In between times, after articles had started to appear in the press over the Summer, Vince spoke to a special meeting of the Federal Board in July about what he was thinking about. At the end of August, Federal Board members were asked to contribute their views about his ideas. He hadn’t told us fully what they were, but given that his 7th September speech reflected most of the press coverage, well, you didn’t need to be a rocket scientist.

So, on the last day of my holiday, I had to drag myself out of bed at the crack of bloody dawn to write down my views for Vince. I actually forgive him, because I was able to take this amazingly atmospheric photo of the bay outside the holiday cottage as the sun rose.

By this point the only bit he hadn’t told us was what he was going to say about the future of his leadership. But then that didn’t take a rocket scientist to work out either.

I wrote him an essay of epic proportions which I might actually post on here one day.

The next week, before his speech, I and other Federal Board members had the chance to talk to Vince about his plans individually. He had actually read what I’d written and picked his holes in it. Spoilers – I still think I’m right, but at least he actually listened and engaged. Cleggy, God love him, would never have read what I’d written, and neither would Paddy, Charles or Ming. In fact, if Vince was bouncing us, it was pretty amateur compared to Paddy. I still bear the scars of moderating the Cix forums in the wake of his Joint Statement with Tony Blair. Of course, Vince has been talking to people in other parties. If he comes up with something of Joint Statement proportions at some point, then I’m sure he’ll face the same ire.

I have no problem with a leader coming up with ideas. It’s kind of what they’re for. And I don’t think anyone has the justification to say that we have been bounced. When we thought things were happening too fast and without notice, we put our foot down, as we were and remain entitled to do.

Vince need not relax too much, though, because it gets a bit rougher for him from now on.

I am far from sold on all of his proposals.

I have come round to the idea of a supporters’ scheme being a good idea.It works for other organisations like Which?

I am nowhere near convinced, however, (to put it politely) that these supporters should be given a vote for leader. I find dismissal of concerns about entryism naive at best. And don’t even ask me to support spending a fortune on either or both a members’ ballot or special conference in the middle of the business end of Brexit to approve this stuff. It can be put to a normally scheduled Conference in the usual fashion.

The idea that someone should be able to stand for the party not long after joining has its merits – as long as there’s a robust candidate approval system. Back in the early 2000s, I helped to move Scotland to adopting an approval system that was compatible with that in England and Wales. Prior to that it had been getting the approval of two men and a dog in a pub half an hour before the hustings and if that wasn’t possible, a pulse and a party membership card would have done. I think work needs to be done on ascertaining values, but I don’t see that as insurmountable.

The non MP standing for leader has its problems – we’d better have a good answer to the question “Do you expect to have no MPs?” And where it’s worked before, the successful leader, a certain Ms Sturgeon, has had a pretty high profile in her own job and where it hasn’t, a certain Ms Bennett struggled in every sense.

My biggest worry, though, is that we haven’t got the message right, and no supporters’ scheme in the world, even one which came with unlimited gin or cake or ice cream, would be enough to make up for that. We actually need to deploy a bit of a “f*** it” strategy and say what we think and not what we think other people want to hear. That way, at least we are authentic and people respect that. We need a bit of sunshine, optimism and hope.

If we get too equivocal about stuff, we don’t attract the people who were never going to vote for us and those who might consider us walk away because there is no substance there. Getting this right is the biggest single factor in our resurgence as far as I am concerned.

I’ve heard some people say that we need to change and that things changed for Labour when they changed their constitution. They kind of had to. They’d sat out the 1980s as they’d been tearing themselves apart and they had to prove to the public that they were nice and shiny and new and not rabid lefties any more.

We don’t have quite the same amount of baggage, and certainly none that is fixable by process. We need to do what Jo said in what was a very mature and future-facing speech on Sunday and acknowledge where we screwed up in coalition and show that we have the ideas to make government fulfil its side of the social contract.

But it doesn’t really matter what I think because this isn’t about me. It’s about all of us having our say. So if you haven’t responded to the consultation, do so here. A wee note to our digital gurus at LDHQ – the terminally stupid among us (ie me) couldn’t find this on the website. I had to go firtling through emails to find a link. This may well have been what you intended, but thought you should know.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings