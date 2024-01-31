FCC report following the agenda selection meeting

The Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday to run through a number of items leading up to the Spring Conference in York, which is being held from 15 to 17 March 2023. We also have an online registration option, which includes streaming of the auditorium and online voting.

Just jumping a little ahead as well, the Federal Conference Committee has announced the dates and venues for Autumn Conference.

Autumn Conference

14-17 September 2024 to be held in Brighton

At our meeting this Saturday we discussed a number of items relating to the upcoming and future conferences, including the agenda selection (which I will come onto shortly), and also set-piece speeches and the structure and format of conference.

Conference is an excellent opportunity to engage with members from all across the country, to influence the party policy and strategy, and to a huge array of fringe and training events, which I recommend those attending to take full advantage of.

The agenda for conference, including the text of motions, policy papers and timings, will be published soon. As per usual, the Conference will include a range of different and interesting policy motions and debates, the Leader’s Speech, various committee and parliamentary reports, the Leader’s Q&A, and some set-piece speeches.

We received a large number of motions from across the party, and are extremely grateful for the time and effort that members make in formulating policy motions and ideas for debate at Conference. We really wish that we could select so many more that ended up on the final list, but as always time at conference is at a premium and a large number of motions, although selected in the first round, did not make it through the second round when we then started to look at reducing timings.

In total, we received 29 policy motions and one constitutional amendment. As regularly mentioned, time is tight at conference, and we are unable to take all motions submitted to Conference. Regarding the motions which were not selected, we have provided a summary of reasons why motions have not been submitted, and have provided further information to those people whose motions were not selected. I have tried to keep this succinct for the purposes of the list of motions.

Furthermore, I would also like to mention the drafting advice service that the Federal Conference Committee offers. This service is provided by the Committee to offer drafting and language advice on motions submitted to conference and cannot always cover advice on policy matters; I would, in these instances, recommend reaching out to members of the Federal Policy Committee, spokespeople, and party AOs, who may have people within the their groups with specific policy expertise and would be able to assist with formulating policy. If you also want to find out more about how to write policy, the FCC will be undertaking a training session at Conference on how to write a good conference, and this information will be published in the Conference Directory.

From the submitted motions we selected seven policy motions and one constitutional amendment, and three standing order amendments. The committee went through various rounds of selection, and it is always a very challenging decision to select which motions should or should not be added to the agenda. I would like to thank the staff who attended the full-day meeting and also the members of the committee for their contributions and hard work.

I have included the list of motions submitted (PDF), including the names of the motions and if selected/not selected and the brief reasons for non-selection, please note that some of the names of motions may vary between now and the publishing of the agenda.

We are looking forward seeing you at Conference, and if you have not yet had a chance to register, please do so here.

MOTIONS SELECTIONS: Submitted by Selected Business Motions 1 Reforming Sunday Trading Laws Young Liberals Not selected 2 Proposal for new Business, Human Rights & Environment Act Local Party: Isle of Wight Not selected 3 Buy now, pay later: choice and protection for consumers 10 (or more) party members Not selected Communities & Local Government 1 Transparency Regarding Public Works Projects involving the use of Public Funds & the sell off of land 10 (or more) party members Not selected 2 Restoring the National Council Tax Benefit Scheme Motion Local Party: Basingstoke & Deane Not selected 3 The Funding crisis in Local Government ALDC Selected 4 Standing up for Rural Communities 10 (or more) party members Not selected Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Motions 1 A Fair Deal for Musicians Local party: Camden Not selected 2 Revitalising the Tourism & Heritage Sector 10 (or more) party members Not selected 3 Sport for the People 10 (or more) party members Selected 4 Decolonisation of British Heritage 10 (or more) party members Not selected Crime & Justice Motions 1 Taking the Price Tag Off Justice: Providing Free Court Transcripts for Survivors of Crime 10 (or more) party members Not selected 2 Reducing anti-transgender hate crime LGBT+ Lib Dems Not selected Economy & Tax Motions 1 Taxation Policy Motion Local Party: Basingstoke & Deane Not selected Education and Families Motions 1 Tackling the crumbling school and further education estate 10 (or more) party members Not selected 2 Tackling Persistent Absence 10 (or more) party members Selected Environment Motions 1 Are you drinking what we’re drinking’: Cleaning up the water industry 10 (or more) party members Selected Equalities Motions 1 Black British Rights: Inequality in the UK Young Liberals Not selected 2 Intersex Equality LGBT+ Lib Dems Not selected Europe Motions 1 Rebuilding Prosperity – The need for Frictionless Trade with the EU Regional Party: North West Not selected Health & Social Care Motions 1 Maternal and Neonatal Health Lib Dem Women & LDCRE Not selected 2 Boosting Cancer Survival 10 (or more) party members Selected 3 40 New Hospitals – The Government’s Broken Promise 10 (or more) party members Selected International & Defence Motions 1 Liberal Values in a Dangerous World Federal Policy Committee Selected 2 A Fair Deal for pro-Democracy Campaigners 10 (or more) party members Not selected Political & Constituional Reform Motions 1 Reintroduce Fixed-term Parliaments Regional Party: Yorkshire & Humber Not selected 2 A more inclusive democracy: expanding the general and local government elections franchises and establishing overseas constituencies 10 (or more) party members Not selected 3 A fair deal for British citizens living overseas Lib Dems Overseas, Lib Dems Europe, Lib Dems France Not selected 4 An end to ‘Government by WhatsApp’ 10 (or more) party members Not selected Constitutional Amendments 1 Federal Appeals Panel membership and how the Board fills posts. Federal Board Selected

* Nick Da Costa is Chair of the Federal Conference Committee