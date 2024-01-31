Wednesday Debate: What do you think of Governments’ plans to ban a generation from buying cigarettes?

It’s Summer 2049. Peter and his friend Mark are doing their weekly shop in Morrisons.
They stop at the cigarette kiosk on the way out. Peter, born on 31 December 2008, shows his compulsory ID card to prove that he is old enough to buy tobacco products. Mark, born just a day later has never been legally allowed to buy them. Instead, he gets them from various sources, including a dodgy bloke down the pub. Every year, he hires a van and hops over to France to fill it up with an unhealthy supply to keep him going for a few months, paying duty to the French Government rather than the UK Government.
All of this assumes, of course, that we aren’t doing our shopping via Elon Musk’s chips implanted in our brains, but never mind.
In a rare move, this week Governments across the UK announced a plan to prohibit anyone born after 1 January 2009 from ever buying cigarettes. I don’t think any of us think it is ok for a 15 year old to buy cigarettes. But do we really want a situation where 40 year old Mark is legally prevented from doing what 40 year old Peter does legally?
Health charities and organisations are delighted at the Government’s plans. Of course they are, because reducing smoking is obviously going to improve public health. They are doing their job.
The British Heart Foundation’s Chief Executive, on their website, said:
When we have known for many decades that smoking kills, it is utterly unacceptable that smoking continues to take so many lives, causing at least 15,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease every year across the UK.
“On top of this, smoking is a significant driver of health inequalities, disproportionately affecting the health of the poorest in society.
“Tough measures are needed to put a stop to this ongoing heartbreak, and we welcome the UK Government’s bold proposal to create a smoke-free generation by raising the age of sale for tobacco every year.
“It’s right that the Government is taking action to make vaping less appealing. Children and people who have never smoked should never start vaping, which is why we need effective measures that make it harder for young people to buy vapes in the first place.
“There is clear public support for this Bill and we now urge every MP to support this once-in-a-generation legislation when it is brought to the UK Parliament. We hope to see this policy adopted by administrations across the UK.
So what should the Liberal Democrats be saying about this? As a liberal party we hold personal freedom for adults to do things, even if they harm themselves, as a core value. I have to say that I’m surprised that the proposals put forward by three Governments who spend most of their time rolling their eyes at each other have been accepted with so little controversy. Only a few voices, such as our controversial ex Prime Minister Liz Truss, have spoken out, calling the measures “un-Conservative.”
This is one of these issues where you can use liberal principles to reach either conclusion in the debate. You can argue that the health of a generation is more important and that smoking rarely harms just the person doing it and that this measure is important to stop deaths which are entirely preventable.
On the other hand, we know that prohibition rarely works. In the example above, Mark has found ways of obtaining his cigarettes. What is likely to happen is that there will be a flourishing underground market in tobacco products for those who don’t or can’t head across to Europe to replenish their supplies.
As a party, we have long argued for the decriminalisation of Cannabis. Surely supporting this measure would be inconsistent.
Our reaction to the Conservatives’ voter ID legislation was, rightly, “How very dare you?” How can we then say that people need to produce proof of their age to buy 20 Benson and Hedges?
And surely it won’t be long before someone suggests that compulsory ID cards are the only way to be sure that only the “right” group of 40 year olds can buy their cigarettes.
For full disclosure purposes, I smoked thousands of cigarettes over 12 years in the 80s and 90s. I enjoyed virtually every single one of them. A positive pregnancy test made me give up immediately and I never re-started, though on a night out I will often go stand downwind of the smokers outside. I have so far not been tempted to take just one because I don’t want to be back there.
The other part of the plan to reduce nicotine addiction is to ban disposable vapes which are so often marketed at young people, with their bright packaging and delicious flavours. There doesn’t seem to be much love for these products and there are strong reasons for banning them, not least the blight they are on our environment and the dangers that discarded ones pose to dogs. Personally, I could live with that proposal.
I do think that reducing smoking is a good thing. I was absolutely in favour of the legislation banning smoking in public places. It’s a great thing that people under 25 have never experienced being in a smoky pub or restaurant in this country. It’s meant that people with conditions like Asthma can go out without fear. I don’t mind making cigarettes more difficult or expensive to get. But I think that the Governments’ proposals are a step too far. Adults, all adults, should be free to do and buy what they like so long as it doesn’t harm others and it seems strange that one 40 year old can buy cigarettes and another can’t. How can that be liberal?
But there is a wide range of views on this, even in the party. So what do you think?
Much as I am not a big fan of the tobacco industry and their tactics but I do hare Caron’s view. Creating 2 classes of adult, just seems plain wrong to me. I would instead support tactics that increase the challenge of easy access to tobacco for all adults, and restricting companies/brands found to be marketing to kids in other countries.
Excellent post Caron… Exactly spot on.
It will create a ridiculous situation where a middle aged individual can smoke a cig in the privacy of their home while a partner of a few months younger would be breaking the law . And while many in the party support decriminalisation of Cannabis – they’d be ok with people rolling a spliff ! …We all understand the harm of tobacco – but it must be a personal choice – anything other would be illiberal & unenforceable…A complete waste of time & a black market paradise..
Charge the tobacco companies for the health costs of smoking?
@Steve , we already do https://obr.uk/forecasts-in-depth/tax-by-tax-spend-by-spend/tobacco-duties/
I’m uncomfortable with Emily Maitlis’ claim that the Liberal Democrats support this proposal from the government – according to the motion passed as amended on this subject by Conference as recently as September, while we support a ban on disposable vapes for a variety of reasons, there is no mention of a rolling ban on smoking of the sort proposed. I think had that proposal been in the motion or an amendment, the debate in Bournemouth would have taken a very different turn.
https://www.libdems.org.uk/conference/motions/autumn-2023/f17
New Zealand has dropped tge measure cos it hit sales from corner shops. Vapes have been banned for the young. Today I hear about campaign against children having mobile phones. Banning things just shoves it underground. It make us a very unfree society.
Both policies are illiberal and illogical – and it’s disappointing that our party has nothing to say and will likely vote for both.
New Zealand has cancelled its planned tobacco ban, so it’s just us pressing ahead with it now.
As for vaping – the one actual public health success of the past decade and we’re going to reverse it. There is no health argument for doing so – study after study has found them to be 95% less harmful than cigarettes. E-liquid ingredients and their impact on the body are well understood, yet the public is wildly misinformed. The liberal case should be that vapes should be treated as a normal adult consumer product.
Vapes are not marketed at children – it keeps being claimed but it’s simply not true. Adults like nice colours and flavours too. Regardless, under-18s are already banned from buying them. If we don’t want under-18s to use them, then we should simply enforce existing laws. It isn’t difficult. The problem is unscrupulous retailers and a black market in illegal vapes – which seems likely to get worse rather than go away under a disposable vapes ban (just see Australia).
The impact of disposable vapes on the environment is also vastly overstated – and if their alleged impact was applied consistently it would mean banning a whole lot of other products too. An industry-wide deposit return scheme should be considered, or further regulation on how disposable vapes are made – not a ban.
Thanks for the tobacco tax duty info!
Couldn’t see reference to additional tax costs to cover negative health effects costs.
Might rationing, other than by price be an option?
Caron, I would question your assertion that prohibition doesn’t work: Even if some people find ways to get around bans on things they like to do, the bans normally do reduce the level of whatever the activity is, and help to make it less socially acceptable.
Also, you say, “As a liberal party we hold personal freedom for adults to do things” but given that we know that cigarette smoke – like other drugs – contains highly physically addictive substances, is the decision of an addicted smoker to have another cigarette really a free choice in the first place?
Might we be in danger of promoting « Freedom To » when. in this case, « Freedom From » is a safer, kinder option?
Liberals are against making things either compulsory or forbidden, as far as possible.
Clearly Taxes have to be compulsory & Murder forbidden.
The Government are mixing up two very different things – Smoking & Vaping. We have been, as a Society successfully reducing Smoking, partly by encouraging Vaping.
Single-use Vapes should be banned for obvious environmental reasons but, if anything, we should be encouraging Vaping among the Young – Habits start early & are hard to shift.
Libdems should loudly oppose any Ban on Smoking – its the whole “War on drugs” stupidity all over again.
An interesting discussion, which rightly raises contradictory attitudes.
Personally I would welcome banning tobacco *and* decriminalising cannabis. Smokers of neither substance should be turned into criminals!
I think the comparison to compulsory seatbelts may be illuminating here: introduced in 1983, I doubt few today would argue against them. Legal measures are regularly applied to stop people injuring themselves, such as trespassing on railway lines.
But banning things is illiberal. So, yeah, contradictory views!
Is it still our policy to legalize cannabis? It would seem incredibly hypocritical for us to support banning cigarettes at the same time.
How typical that banning vaping for the young gets snagged on a ban on smoking in general.
The former is absolutely right. The latter – undesirable as smoking may be – is absurd unless it’s a total ban. And that has further ramifications.
Why are we unable as a party to differentiate between these two issues – and say so!
There is a danger that the general smoking issue is going to devalue the proposed action in respect of vaping.
Liberals are generally in favour of liberty that does no harm to anyone else. (JS Mill ‘On Liberty’)
People who wish to shorten their lives and make their health worse are surely entitled to do so, provided it doesn’t cause anyone else to suffer the consequences of their actions. [Mind, there may be a problem if smokers live alongside non-smokers and don’t take their fags into the garden] As long as smokers carry on their disgusting practices in private that’s fine. Anywhere near me is definitely NOT OK. Same with vaping, NOT NEAR ME.
Whoever something is forbidden or rationed, a black market is created. Viz. soft and hard drugs, where a ban has led to the creation of vicious criminal gangs who sell them for much cash without regard to the consequences. Consider also the spies who became wealthy during the world wars supplying goods on the black market.
The need is not to ban cigarettes or vapes but to make their use socially unacceptable. As a friend of mine regularly said “If you prefer your cigarettes to my company, don’t bother calling”.
Phasing out the selling of cigarettes is an excellent idea.
Just as they were doing in New Zealand until the new government stopped the policy, for political reasons. Afterwards classify it as an illegal drug. Better late than never from the Tories. Maybe the EU will catch up.
“It’s Summer 2049. Peter and his friend Mark are doing their weekly shop in Morrisons”.
Surely a majority Lib Dem Government will have been elected by then and found a fair way to alleviate the problem.
@Martin & David cannabis legalisation is still party policy that’s correct.
Broadly my thoughts on the smokefree generation policy is that I’m not sure it is a policy that will be effective – whilst yes it is effectively moving tobacco to a more restricted age market after 2027, I’m not sure that is very effective given the sheer size of illicit tobacco sales and avoidance on duties (it is relatively easy to order cheaper cigarettes from Europe). It is also not prohibition as of such, it is an effective prohibition for a far flung future sure, and it doesn’t make it any less illiberal, but its framing is much more akin to the convergence for psychoactive substances to be treated like decriminalisation- no penalty for purchasing (caveat, Scotland’s plans to have civil? penalties if someone born after purchases) or possessing but penalties for distribution. But like I said I’m not sure this would affect take up of smoking much – it’s already dropping, and over regulation of refill vape flavours might hamper future efforts for tobacco cessation.
(Will need to split over multiple comments sorry.)
Indeed it misses the other key aspect that was in NZ’s plan, that is the progressive denicotinisation of marketed tobacco to non addictive levels, that was the aspect meant to drive down tobacco uptake rather than the age policy. There might be disagreement on how comprehensive that modelling was, and certainly we can’t mirror modelling from NZ because its trade routes are fairly different from our own, given their connections are to Australia and Pacific islands making illicit tobacco trade spiking harder; so arguably we’d need to craft our approach differently. We have indeed done so, our smokefree generation policy is a misnomer, it is a tobaccofree generation policy. NZ’s policy intended for it to only cover combustible tobacco products (fairly explicitly), ours is explicit in covering all tobacco products (and cigarette papers) because there’s a uniform age restriction on all of them in the children and young persons act, no further motivation has been given on balancing harms than maintaining this link. Non-combustible tobacco products, whilst not nearly as safe as other nicotine products, are vital components of harm reduction for those using smoked tobacco, and part of the approach to reduce smoking – incidentally this is why it’s striking even with leaving the EU DHSC and gov refuse to consider legalisation and regulation of Swedish snus as an aspect to this. It is selling the policy as tackling smoking but in reality it is aiming to eliminate tobacco long term itself, which is a clear distinction.
We should call out on the motivations and probably oppose the policy overall, but I doubt that will be explicit from our parliamentary party in fear that we may be reported as pro-tobacco. Incidentally I am bringing it up for YL conference next weekend (as part of a wider drug policy discussion) and hope to use that as something they can pressure/bring to debate with federal party conference in future.
(Idk if this will be posted out of order depending on approval)
I detest smoking & would like it banned from all public places (even outdoors) as too many smokers don’t seem to care about blowing the foul fumes of their obnoxious habit towards me.
Having said that, the proposed escalating ban on who old you have to be to legally ban the purchase of cigarettes is ludicrous. Will smokers have to carry ID with them to prove their age? How will you stop the illegal trade (to all ages) in cigarettes?
Far better to simply increase the duty on cigarettes and size of the graphic health warnings, better health education in schools and a total ban on smoking (including vapes & non-tobacco) cigarettes in public spaces.
I think on balance, the New Zealand style age-based ban is – for the time being – sensible: It means that it will rightly never be legal for tobacco companies to get future generations trapped into cigarette addiction, while also allowing people who are already legally addicted to continue to smoke. As with any policy area, there are no perfect options, but this sets a good balance.
Yes, if you project it 25 years into the future, as Caron has done with her 2049 scenario, it looks silly: But does anyone seriously imagine we’ll introduce the ban and then never make any further changes to the law for another 25 years? Just look at how much the situation and opinion and the law around smoking has changed since 1998! The proposed ban is a good solution for today’s situation. Doubtless, once introduced, it’ll be revised in the future to match whatever circumstances exist in – say – 10 years’ time, as smoking becomes less and less socially acceptable.
It is daft to say that as a matter of principle liberals are opposed to banning things. A lot of things are banned, for example unlicensed gun ownership, and that is a good thing. Liberals are not proposing to change that. We have more liberty in this country with guns strictly controlled than in the US where many places are considered “no go” areas.
You could say we are reluctant to ban things, and that is fair enough. Every proposal to ban something should be judged on the merits of the case.
I think a society where noone smokes is a more liberal society. The aim of the policy is desirable. Personally I am prepared to support the policy and if 5 years from now there is no sign of it working then to repeal the law.
Spivs not spies. B….y predictive text!
Guns kill. Smoking kills slowly, at high cost to society. Guns need to be controlled. Smoking needs to be eliminated. There is no liberty in being chronically ill.