Federal Bored !

PLEASE NOTE:

This article is by David Murray – we are currently having some issues with the site editor and it has placed my name as the author. Again the article is by David Murray.

Tahir

The Thornhill Report was severely critical of our governance and control. The feedback to the Review identified severe strategy shortcomings, leadership, organisation, and disconnect at all levels of the party. In particular, the report claimed, “the Federal Board was often a ‘rubber-stamp’ and is too large a group to be a realistic decision-making body.” There is no way that cohesive decisions can be made simply, quickly, and effectively. “The Federal Board – 40+ members – is not, cannot, and should not be that team.”

So instead of recreating itself and its function, the Federal Board has created a ‘Steering Group’ that is composed of 14 of the existing 43 Board members. This plans to become the decision-making and strategy-generating body for the party. The Steering Group has two directly elected members, (the President and a Vice-Chair), Acting Co-Leader until new Leader elected, Vice President (appointed) representatives of the three state parties, five federal committees, the Young Liberals and Principal Councils. That leaves the 29-member rump of the Federal Board with no contributory purpose.

For a long time, there has been concern about the lack of English Regional Representation at the Federal level, with input only at English Party level via the Chair. The Lib Dems have a minimal definition of ‘federation’ as only relating to state parties (England, Scotland and Wales) but dictionaries include many other references: an organisation or group within which smaller divisions have some degree of internal autonomy; a group of people united in a relationship and having some interest, activity, or purpose in common; an organisation, comprised of a set of smaller units or groups, which seeks to bring attention to issues that are of importance to its members.

Some years ago, the restructuring of the party was under consideration because it was considered too unwieldy and unfit for purpose. Some contributors proposed doing away with other committees, but keeping their own! But the result seems to have ended up just as cumbersome and complicated as it was previously, as identified in the latest report. One suggestion that was not implemented was to abolish the English Party and have direct regional representation at the federal level. Bearing in mind that the English regions are comparable in size to Scotland and Wales, they should be represented as a true federation of like-minded groups. This would be fairer in terms of proportional representation, even though this would limit the positive discrimination currently in favour of Scotland and Wales.

There is now an opportunity to have a radical rethink of how the party can work together at all levels to further our electoral success. Back in 2016, I had suggested that the Federal Board should have 20 members: the President (as Chair); the Leader of the Party as Deputy Chair; the Leader of the Lords as an Assistant Deputy; The Chair of the FIRC (in the absence of the Leader of any MEPs!); Convenor of the Scottish Lib Dems; Chair of the Welsh NEC; Chairs of all 11 regional parties; Leader of Lib Dem group on the LGA; Chair of ALDC; Chair of Liberal Youth. This would be the principal authority for determining the strategic direction of the party, as proposed in the original Governance Review. It would monitor the work of the other Federal Committees with Board members allocated to them. It never happened of course! Members now complain about the self-perpetuating cliques at the top.

David Murray is a Lib Dem activist and ex-councillor. He joined the party in1966, and was elected to Cambridge City Council as the only Liberal councillor in 1970, a year when the party nationally was reduced to six MPs. Yet he is still optimistic for the future!

* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team (Wednesday's). I would like to encourage members to write more articles on climate change 🙂