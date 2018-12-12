Federal Policy Committee report – 12 December 2018

FPC had a full and varied last meeting before Christmas on Wednesday night.

We started with a broad overview of the overall financial implications of our policy platform: our priorities for spending and how we would find the resources to pay for them. This ranged widely over a number of areas including spending on welfare and health. We had a particularly good discussion of the best way of supporting education. We also reviewed our various tax proposals, with the 1p on income tax for health as the headline commitment, and also drawing together various other proposals on tax recently approved by conference.

Next up was the motion and paper on Race Equality which we will be proposing to spring conference. This has some excellent analysis and proposals to tackle the deep and difficult issues in this area, and will be published with the agenda for spring conference. Many thanks to Merlene Emerson and the working group who have developed these.

We had a useful conversation with Paul Noblet, the chair of the working group A Fairer Share for All, ranging widely over the territory of this group. The group has taken evidence on and is discussing various proposals to help the least well off, both through the benefits and tax system and other ways. It will publish a consultation paper on its proposals before spring conference.

We had a brief but useful discussion with Mike Tuffrey – who co-chaired the policy working group that wrote the Good Jobs, Better Businesses, Stronger Communities paper – about some work he is supporting to look at the big economic questions facing the country, including the challenges of new technology, the relationship between business and society, and what the role of the state in the economy should be. This is at an early stage but it it is hoped that in due course there will be some proposals to contribute, that take the ideas in the original policy paper further forward.

As previously reported, the committee has been thinking about priority areas for developing future party policy, looking beyond our existing programme of policy papers we plan to bring to conferences in 2019. On Wednesday we decided to set up a policy working group on the nature of public debate, covering the way in which public and political discourse currently happens, the role of both traditional and social media, the challenges to journalism, how political and government institutions should themselves change in response, and the concerted efforts by some international actors to influence debate and elections in other countries. We will be advertising for members of this group probably in January, and the aim is for it to develop a paper for spring conference 2020. We also decided to set up two working groups, on natural resources and the natural environment, and on the evolving nature of work, with particular emphasis on where power lies in the developing landscape of modern employment. These are intended to come to autumn conference 2020, and we will be setting them up including recruiting for members, later in the spring.

We agreed that we will plan to work with spokespeople to develop proposals to come to conference on tourism, rail, issues of importance to women, rehabilitation of offenders, and arts and culture.

We will also look at bringing motions to conference over the next year or so on access to justice, tax, civil liberties and education. In many cases these will focus on drawing together a range of existing ideas in these areas and presenting them all together in a way which helps us to communicate our message effectively.

Finally, we identified Housing, Planning and International Development as areas where we do think party policy does need updating and we will ask various party groupings with relevant expertise to do some work with us and the relevant spokespeople and develop proposals which could come to conference.

This is quite a substantial programme of work which will take some time to do, and not all of which may come to fruition, but which we think would significantly help to develop our policy and political offer to the electorate.

Lastly, we had a brief discussion about the party’s proposed supporters scheme, and how it would be appropriate to help achieve the aim of engaging supporters in discussing policy.

We finished our meeting just as news of the Conservative leadership confidence ballot came through!

* Jeremy Hargreaves is Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.