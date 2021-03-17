Fifty days to the Senedd elections in Wales

In just 50 days time Wales will go to the polls.

It will be the first elections to our now renamed Welsh Parliament – Wales’ own Parliament.

It will be the first time the people of Wales have had their say on the parties since Brexit and the first time they’ll get to vote for parties on their taxation policies – an area only recently devolved to Wales.

No matter who you speak to in Wales, the number one priority that people have is what next after Covid? Our fantastic health service is stretched, our economy has stalled, and most people are frankly just a bit glum and fed up.

That is why at this election, Welsh Liberal Democrats will be putting recovery first.

Our recovery from Covid is not just a health matter; our recovery covers our economy, environment, our culture, our local neighbourhoods, as well as our place both in the wider world and here at home.

Welsh Lib Dems are fighting this election to put our recovery from Covid first.

Mental health funding needs to be increased. We need to support and train mental health first responders in our communities to help our neighbours, friends, families, towns, and villages recover from the isolation, depression, and loneliness many have experienced.

We need an Economic Recovery Council that is cross-party and cross-sector, which ramps up our support to businesses, the tourist industry, and hospitality. It starts by scrapping crippling business rates, listening to what our businesses need, and putting it into action.

We need to make sure any environmental gains are capitalised on and that we make our homes greener; 15-minute communities become the norm rather than the exception. We need to have a smarter travel plan based on electric vehicles, public transport and active travel routes. And at the same time, as we move forward, our people and our planet must come first.

The incredible gains made in Welsh education and delivered by Kirsty Williams must be built on to deliver better outcomes for our children and grandchildren so they are healthy, wealthy and can make the choices they want for their lives. Education is the key to a more informed next generation that embeds equalities and fairness.

Our environment must be respected with a commitment to spend more than the current 1% of the Welsh Government budget on decarbonisation. Citizens’ assemblies must be put in place in every community in Wales to plan for and deliver community-based green plans that are resourced and cross-cutting.

To make Wales a world-beating pioneer of green energy and initiatives, we need a Centre of Excellence that brings in and keeps the brightest and the best in research and development and really makes sure our seats of learning meet the needs of their communities.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats