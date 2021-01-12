Fifteen minutes to paradise: cities for people

Over the last year the pandemic has brought home just how much time we spend – and waste – travelling. How many hours are eaten up stuck in traffic or on trains or buses, just going about our daily lives. Instead of responding to our needs, towns and cities demand that we shape our lives to suit them, and too often that means long, inconvenient, polluting trips.

How much better would it be if all the places you needed to visit regularly were within 15 minutes of your home: shops, cafes, restaurants, medical centre, park, playground, leisure centre, cinema and theatre as well as school and work. And all accessible without a car.

That’s the vision Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is following.

Hidalgo has embarked on a plan to reduce motor car use and cut air pollution in Paris. She has increased the cost of city centre parking, banned cars from certain areas on certain days, promoted cycle and scooter hire and taken road space away from cars to create 650km of new, safe cycleways. She wants to go even further, with plans to remove 72% of on-street parking spaces in the city and turn the Champs-Élysées into an “extraordinary garden”.

Anne Hidalgo is an early adopter of the 15-minute city concept developed by Professor Carlos Moreno at the Sorbonne. Moreno says “The 15-minute city should have three key features. First, the rhythm of the city should follow humans, not cars. Second, each square metre should serve many different purposes. Finally, neighbourhoods should be designed so that we can live, work and thrive in them without having to constantly commute elsewhere.”

As Caroline Criado-Perez points out in her book Invisible Women, the design of our cities favours men over women and rich over poor. Men tend to make a single rush-hour trip to work, while women are more likely to have to make multiple linked trips – maybe dropping the kids at school and checking on an elderly relative before going to a part-time job. Women without access to a car are especially badly served, often having to spend long hours on buses.

One way to think about the 15-minute city is that it puts access over speed.

Traditionally we might say “David lives ten miles from his office, so we need to allow David to travel those ten miles as quickly as possible,” so we build a new bypass, widen a road or slap down an urban motorway. What if, instead, we said “We’re going to help David work within two miles of his home, so he can easily walk or bike to work, having a quicker, healthier and more enjoyable journey than he did before”?

It isn’t enough to create neighbourhoods where people can stay local, we also need people to want to stay local. The potential benefits are huge: happier, healthier residents, less pollution and strong, vibrant local centres. The 15-minute city is a direction of travel. There will always be people who have longer commutes and there will always be reasons for all of us to travel further. We aren’t trying to eliminate longer journeys or car use, simply to reduce them.

Here are my seven steps to creating your very own 15-minute neighbourhood:

1. Encourage local business and services. Local authorities need to build in the right places and offer support to independent traders. That will require taking an active role in the development of local centres, working with businesses and landlords as well as residents.

2. Promote mixed, mid-density neighbourhoods. Residential suburban sprawl guarantees more car use and more long journeys. New developments should integrate with existing areas or, in the case of New Towns, be large enough to sustain their own employment, shops and services. Discourage out-of-town retail and business parks that are hard to reach without a car.

3. Make cycling and walking safe and easy. Put people before cars, creating segregated cycle lanes on busier roads and slowing down motor vehicles on quieter roads. Recent research suggests that just marking cycle lanes with lines on the road is no safer than having nothing at all, while physical segregation with wands or barriers makes all road users safer – not just cyclists. Junctions are the most dangerous places on the road network so need special attention.

4. Promote public transport over the motor car. Train, bus, metro or tram should be the first choice to travel into city centres, with driving discouraged except for those who really need to.

5. Create high-quality public spaces. Ensure that there is public space for people to relax, eat, drink and have fun. This could be a public square or pocket park.

6. Make your area a pleasure to walk around. Too many suburban areas are just boring. If walking to the shops feels like a chore, people are more likely to jump in their cars. As a general rule, you can’t have too many highway trees.

7. Maintain, maintain, maintain! Keep your area clean, safe and well-maintained. This is often overlooked when setting initial budgets but is essential.

I will examine these elements in more detail in future articles.

Consider the different types of neighbourhoods in your patch. Wealthier areas may not be far off being 15-minute neighbourhoods already, but poorer localities are less likely to be. The easy win would be for councils to throw more money at well-off places to get them over the line, but it’s the more deprived areas which stand to benefit the most. People in those areas are least likely to have access to good jobs or to a car: they are the places where 15-minute neighbourhoods will make the most difference.

What can you do?

The single easiest way to improve an area is to keep it clean and tidy. Organise volunteer litter picks and support community groups. I recently got some litter pickers from the council and I’ve been giving them out to people who’ve offered to get out and do a bit of cleaning in their area. It doesn’t take much to start making a real difference.

Photo by Curtis Poe Flickr CCL

* Iain Roberts is a Stockport councillor, LGA Peer and consultation, communications and public affairs consultant specialising in the built environment.