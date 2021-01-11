Insights from the 2020 US Elections: A report from Liberal Democrats Overseas North American Branch

For the past six months, while liberals everywhere were biting their nails, the LDO North American Branch were analysing data sources and talking to anyone they could to gain useful insight into the US Elections.

The result is a report and Paddy Ashdown Forum / Liberal Democrats Overseas webinar entitled US Elections: Insights and Lessons for Lib Dem Campaigning to be held on Monday January 18th at 18:00 GMT.

So, what are the insights and lessons learned? The LDO report distills it all down to 7 key insights.

1. The ‘non-campaign’ campaign: Virtual campaigning comes of age

While Trump repeated his 2016 strategy, relying heavily on big rallies and live cable news coverage, the Biden team relied on virtual campaigning tactics. Democrats had to completely rethink how to connect with voters, finding new, imaginative ways of re-creating the emotional connection over the phone, text, Facebook message, and Zoom. In fact, virtual campaigning turned out to be more efficient, greatly extend reach, and be as impactful as traditional in-person events and door-knocking operations.

2. Digital Election Toolkit: People, passion and technology

Unprecedented voter data, shared across data exchanges, combined with cutting edge digital organizing technologies and vast numbers of tech-savvy, digital-native activists, allowed the democrats to leapfrog the Republican’s 2016 online supremacy, and transformed the democrats’ campaigning efforts during the pandemic.

3. Making local battles national – and national resources local

Democrats used a distributed organizing model to build massive volunteer capacity virtually and empowered them to organize from anywhere across the country. Individual candidates in the House and Senate ballots reached out nationally to raise small-dollar donations and fundraising events moved to platforms like Zoom and Facebook Live, making participation easier, wherever you lived.

4. ‘GOTV Early and Mail-In Vote’: The biggest GOTV effort in history

There were massively expanded, digital GOTV campaigns from both parties. Campaigns used social media ads, text messages, emails and other platforms to digitally chase voters, targeting them every step of the way with information on how to vote and reminders about key deadlines.

5. Consistency, character and contrast: Getting the message right

Biden’s messaging consistently reinforced themes of unity, character and competence, with a winning pledge to control the pandemic. Homemade straight-to-camera testimonials from regular people talking about the pandemic far outperformed conventional ads about policy or negative ads about Trump.

6. Just enough of a coalition: Tweaking the turn-out knobs

Biden’s campaign strategy was ultimately all about adjusting the turnout knobs on the groups that powered Trump’s 2016 victory and getting out the vote in cities where Democratic turnout had lagged four years ago.

7. Covid vs. The economy – A false choice?

Despite winning on Covid and having a strong story about the new green economy, Democrats’ failure to message on economic transformation hurt Biden and cost the party in the House and Senate elections.

* John Surie is a member of the Executive of the Liberal Democrats Overseas North American Branch.