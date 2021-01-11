John Surie

Insights from the 2020 US Elections: A report from Liberal Democrats Overseas North American Branch

By | Mon 11th January 2021 - 5:15 pm

For the past six months, while liberals everywhere were biting their nails, the LDO North American Branch were analysing data sources and talking to anyone they could to gain useful insight into the US Elections.

The result is a report and Paddy Ashdown Forum / Liberal Democrats Overseas webinar entitled US Elections: Insights and Lessons for Lib Dem Campaigning to be held on Monday January 18th at 18:00 GMT.

So, what are the insights and lessons learned? The LDO report distills it all down to 7 key insights.

1. The ‘non-campaign’ campaign: Virtual campaigning comes of age

While Trump repeated his 2016 strategy, relying heavily on big rallies and live cable news coverage, the Biden team relied on virtual campaigning tactics. Democrats had to completely rethink how to connect with voters, finding new, imaginative ways of re-creating the emotional connection over the phone, text, Facebook message, and Zoom. In fact, virtual campaigning turned out to be more efficient, greatly extend reach, and be as impactful as traditional in-person events and door-knocking operations.

2. Digital Election Toolkit: People, passion and technology

Unprecedented voter data, shared across data exchanges, combined with cutting edge digital organizing technologies and vast numbers of tech-savvy, digital-native activists, allowed the democrats to leapfrog the Republican’s 2016 online supremacy, and transformed the democrats’ campaigning efforts during the pandemic.

3. Making local battles national – and national resources local

Democrats used a distributed organizing model to build massive volunteer capacity virtually and empowered them to organize from anywhere across the country. Individual candidates in the House and Senate ballots reached out nationally to raise small-dollar donations and fundraising events moved to platforms like Zoom and Facebook Live, making participation easier, wherever you lived.

4. ‘GOTV Early and Mail-In Vote’: The biggest GOTV effort in history

There were massively expanded, digital GOTV campaigns from both parties. Campaigns used social media ads, text messages, emails and other platforms to digitally chase voters, targeting them every step of the way with information on how to vote and reminders about key deadlines.

5. Consistency, character and contrast: Getting the message right

Biden’s messaging consistently reinforced themes of unity, character and competence, with a winning pledge to control the pandemic. Homemade straight-to-camera testimonials from regular people talking about the pandemic far outperformed conventional ads about policy or negative ads about Trump.

6. Just enough of a coalition: Tweaking the turn-out knobs

Biden’s campaign strategy was ultimately all about adjusting the turnout knobs on the groups that powered Trump’s 2016 victory and getting out the vote in cities where Democratic turnout had lagged four years ago.

7. Covid vs. The economy – A false choice?

Despite winning on Covid and having a strong story about the new green economy, Democrats’ failure to message on economic transformation hurt Biden and cost the party in the House and Senate elections.

To find out more, visit the Paddy Ashdown Forum or click here to register for the Paddy Ashdown Forum / Liberal Democrats Overseas webinar on Monday January 18th at 18:00 GMT.

* John Surie is a member of the Executive of the Liberal Democrats Overseas North American Branch.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Campaign Corner and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper
    John Marriott - A life lived staring at a screen is not life. That's my take on 2020. Feel free to call me scum if you must. I'll drink to it....
  • John Marriott
    Perhaps I should declare an interest. At 77 I am scheduled to get my first shot by the end of next month. However, knowing my local GP practice, I will be surpr...
  • Little Jackie Paper
    Joe Otten - 'Vaccine resistant mutation is possible at any time, and more probable the slower you vaccinate.' Indeed. The key issue now is getting to 2m a w...
  • David Raw
    I prefer to rely on the strategies and scientific expertise of Professor Jason Leitch in Scotland and Professors Whitty and Van-Tam in England who, unlike the a...
  • matt
    @Marco "In those that have it might be due to poor procedures or lack of compliance." As I have said in another thread, I have 2 sisters who work in care ...