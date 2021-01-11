Lockdown weak, NHS in danger, where next?

With coronavirus case numbers still growing strongly (though perhaps slowing a little according to symptom tracking) and the NHS struggling to cope with the numbers of people needing hospitalisation already, driven by the much lower case numbers of 2 or 3 weeks ago, this is clearly the most dangerous time of the whole pandemic for any of us to contract the virus; there is every chance, wherever we live, that the NHS may not be able to give us the treatment we might need.
Acceleration of the vaccine programme is of course essential and the delay to second doses to give more people the protection of a first dose is a proportionate response to a crisis of this magnitude. But it will take until mid February to vaccinate (first dose) the most vulnerable 15 million people, accounting for 88% of deaths. So we should expect a big drop in pressure on the NHS by mid March. But that is 7 weeks away. For now, growth in the virus is adding pressure faster than vaccination can relieve it.
I’m not going to repeat the point that the government has been slow to act at every point to prevent exponential growth of the virus. But where we are now, we have a much stronger virus than last March/April and a much weaker lockdown. People are moving about more, more is open, more children are at school, etc, etc.
It is self-evident, as it has been for weeks, that restrictions need to be tougher than this. Schools have (kinda) closed, which is, rightly, the “last resort”, so what else is there?
Close more?
Nurseries? Coffee shops? Estate Agents? All reasonable. There was a major problem with funding nurseries last time they were closed except for key workers. But they could be funded for a few weeks.
Schools? Some schools are reporting 50% attendance due to the expanded definitions of key workers, including, for example university lecturers working from home. Helpful to have the children in school, yes. Essential? Perhaps not in every case. We need to take transmission more seriously than last April, not less.
Beef up “covid secure” standards for workplaces and public transport?
I asked a question about this to our Director of Public Health
I think the unspoken truth here is that ‘covid secure’ was always more spin than substance. Try to do these things but a nod and a wink if you can’t, we won’t close you down. I think it is time to take transmission in the workplace seriously and close down sites that can’t or won’t operate safely. And maybe mass testing will help here.
Social mixing?
A great unfairness of the pandemic, possibly as great as the economic unfairness, has been the somewhat arbitrary imposition of complete isolation on some people while other have human contact more or less as before, based on who you live with and how you work. Support bubbles gave a some welcome relief.
But even now, you can take exercise with one other person, and the next time you take exercise it can be a different person, and the time after that a different person again. Perhaps extending the support bubble idea would be better than this, i.e. limit the total number of people you mix with. And if you live in a large household or have to mix at work, that spends your mixing budget. A much fairer way of limiting social mixing without leaving some people utterly alone.
I do believe such steps will be necessary for only a few weeks while we have very high numbers and before the most vulnerable are best protected with vaccines.
And maybe there is scope to adjust the vaccination programme again. Start a parallel programme of vaccinating people by occupation, according to the occupations of patients we see in the hospitals. (Some argue specifically for teachers, police, taxi drivers, etc, but let’s follow the evidence.) This would slow down vaccination of the most vulnerable but could save lives overall. It would mean asking some elderly people to shield a bit longer.
What we can’t do is just hope this crisis goes away.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017 and Doncaster North in December 2019 and is a councillor in Sheffield.
With the slow rollout of the vaccine at half dose it’s likely that the virus will mutate to be vaccine resistant. Maybe the vaccines can be tweaked, but it’ll be 2022 at the earliest before anything like normality returns. Buckle up.
Vaccine resistant mutation is possible at any time, and more probable the slower you vaccinate. It is more speculative whether delaying the second dose makes this worse or better.
We tend to exist in several circles: domestic, work, social etc. and spreading occurs more when these circles overlap and they overlap more when they are larger. A family of seven might overlap with four workplaces, and three social circles. There is nothing we can do to reduce household size and we have squeezed social contact close to zero.
Work is really the only area we can still improve. There seems to be no real mechanism by which you would expect employers to do more than they are forced to by a threat of closure (and this is done by sector so all their rivals will be closed down too). Go into any shop and you can see ways they could organise better at very little expense. I suspect the average factory is doing even less.
No, they shouldn’t be tightening the lockdown further as it means doubling down on a failing strategy (it’s almost inevitable that they will but wrong).
The problem is that stringent lockdowns target behaviour which carries a low risk of transmission anyway e.g. people walking in a park. As you tighten further, the “return” gets less and less.
If you try the nuclear option and your enemy doesn’t surrender what do you do then? More nukes or go for diplomacy?
‘And maybe there is scope to adjust the vaccination programme again.’
This is an important point and a real coming issue and you are very right to raise this. The JCVI priority list is surely the list we would follow rigidly in the ideal world. Following it is utterly admirable. And yet, as in many walks of life, the great must not be the enemy of the good. For example there is this question of 24/7 vaccination. Admirable, but if we go down that road we need to recognise that in all probability a vaccine available at 3.00am on a cold February morning is not likely going to be administered to an 85 year old but to someone in a lower priority group. Is it unreasonable to ask an 85 year old to be vaccinated at 3am? Probably. A 65 year old? That’s debateable and it’s a debate we might need sooner than later.
I don’t like the idea of doing this by occupation (and there is an unpleasant whiff of special pleading at the moment). However I do have to recognise that there is a trade off here between speed and priority – both of which are important and there probably isn’t a right or wrong answer here.
So I think this is a really important argument – In my mind the absolute, absolute priority is the top 4 groups in the priority list, but from there we perhaps need to prepare ourselves for a flexibility that will likely be rough and ready at times.
Worth adding here that the vaccination plan published to day is worth a read – it’s not a bad document. I do think that we need this more GP led for the priority groups, and these mass vaccination centres look to me more suited to the people who are lower priority. But all things considered that plan looked OK at first blush.
I prefer to rely on the strategies and scientific expertise of Professor Jason Leitch in Scotland and Professors Whitty and Van-Tam in England who, unlike the anti-lockdown ramblers, at least know what they’re talking about.
A pity the Johnson government is so world beatingly incompetent at implemention. To quote David Lloyd George : “Too late in coming to this decision. Too late in starting with enterprises”.
Joe Otten – ‘Vaccine resistant mutation is possible at any time, and more probable the slower you vaccinate.’
Indeed. The key issue now is getting to 2m a week then getting it up from there. Presumably the constraint there is supply and what would make the biggest difference now is availability of one or more of the other vaccines in the portfolio. Looking online at least the Johnson & Johnson one looks like it will be next to report trial results with the UK having ordered 30m with an option to raise that to 52m. That to me looks like what will speed this up most.
Perhaps I should declare an interest. At 77 I am scheduled to get my first shot by the end of next month. However, knowing my local GP practice, I will be surprised; but we live in hope.
People are stressing about categories, strategies, logistics and doses. The problem as I see it is that we may not have enough doses on the way to get anywhere near the immunisation levels required to get on top of the pandemic in the short term. With that in mind I think I would be happy to let my second shot be given to someone else.
And the lockdown. “What lockdown?” I hear you ask. Well, it certainly doesn’t feel the same as last March around here. Perhaps one ‘tweak’ might be to insist that face coverings be worn out of doors at all times. Or how about a post 9pm curfew for all but key workers? (That would mean we could still get our click and collect takeaways or do a bit of last minute grocery shopping).
Let’s be honest, we will only be safe (or should that be safer?) when we get immunised and, even then, I personally can’t see us returning to the kind of flying anywhere, massing together indoors and outdoors etc that many considered what life should be all about before the virus struck. Being an antisocial S.O.B. I’ll drink to that!
Viruses mutate when they reproduce. They reproduce most when they are in an accommodating environment – i.e. inside the body of someone who has been infected. The longer someone is infected, the more virus reproduction takes place, and the more opportunities there are for mutation. Two things therefore need to happen – yes, we should vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible to prevent/slow down the rate of new infections. But we should also be finding ways to reduce the duration of the infection, because that reduces the possibility of mutations. Finding more effective, faster cures is therefore not only in the interests of the patient, but is a key contributor to reducing the rate of virus mutation.
Would there be a great problem in insisting that people wear a face covering outside the house? This would represent a coming together of messaging and a practical reduction in risk. Obviously some people would need medical exemption but it is one of the easiest restriction to monitor.