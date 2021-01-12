I spent over four hours in a cell for busking during lockdown – that was wrong

The increasing polarisation of politics across the globe is concerning for many reasons. The storming of the Capitol felt like a defining moment in this trend, while our government’s hollow pleading for the nation to unite over their shoddy Brexit deal has done nothing to bring opposing sides together. One area where this polarisation is becoming increasingly worrying is over Covid-19 measures. The world is not made up of Covid-denying conspiracy theorists and authoritarian-loving lockdown fanatics, but whenever a debate crops up, the position you take on that debate will inevitably see you lumped into one of those categories.
Most people accept that the temporary suspension of some liberties is a tragic necessity. But scrutiny has never been more important. John Harris’ excellent Guardian article goes into this at some length, so I will add the dimension of my own experience to this.
I make my living as a musician, primarily through busking. I have done for about a decade now, and this year has obviously not been ideal. I took time off during the first lockdown, but through this current one I have still been going out to work. I’m aware that a lot of people reading this will see that as an irresponsible choice: I understand where they’re coming from. However, I have done everything I can to ensure my workplace is Covid-safe – I generally accept contactless payment through a card reader; I set my case out at least 2 metres in front of me (which significantly reduces the number of potential pitches, but that’s unfortunately necessary) and I make sure I sanitise my hands immediately after touching any coins. The organisation of which I am a co-director, Keep Streets Live, has set out ways in which busking can be made as safe as possible. Given that I am outdoors (and crowds seldom gather to listen, more’s the pity), I am confident that the risk posed by this is very low.
Furthermore, the law is on our side – or at least it is in theory. Government guidance specifies that anyone who cannot reasonably work from home should continue to travel to work. If we accept that busking is work (and if it isn’t then I’d like a refund on the thousands of pounds I’ve paid in taxes on it over the years), then it seems pretty clear that buskers should be permitted to continue, as long as they do so responsibly.
Despite this, I was recently arrested for breaching Covid restrictions for busking in Harborne, a suburb of Birmingham. I spent over four hours locked in a cell, with the duty sergeant telling me that if I did not promise not to return to my job, I would be kept in custody for two days. A change of shifts softened this position, and I was released with a £200 fine that I will contest. I continued to quote verbatim the law that I, as well as my union, believe exonerates me of committing a crime, but the attitude of the officers involved was that they had been instructed to err on the side of giving a fine when there is doubt involved, on the basis that this can later be challenged.
In a liberal democracy, this cannot be tolerated. The legal system is already weighted against the poor and the vulnerable, who are forced to feed off the scraps left for them in the legal aid budget after swingeing Tory cuts. The pandemic is undoubtedly a global crisis that everyone needs to play their role in helping to control, but that does not mean giving the police and the government a blank cheque to act outside of the law in a way that will inevitably hit marginalised communities hardest.
I have heard of other buskers, including a colleague and friend of mine, who have been treated similarly – not to mention the well-publicised incidents involving people being fined for drinking coffee during their walk or for driving five miles to go for a walk in a deserted area. These incidents are not backed up by the law, and if we accept them as part and parcel of the fight against Covid-19, we open ourselves up to a deeply worrying future.
We should always question whether figures of authority are acting justly – to do so in no way implies ignorance of the reality of the public health crisis that the pandemic has created.
The photo above is by Alexander Lvir from Pexels
* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham
I am going to spend some time thinking about this before commenting on this particular case.
In general though I have a lot of sympathy for the Police who are being put in an impossible situation right now, they are being pushed to hand out fines if people dont immeidiately agree to stop what they are doing while the “Rules” are a complete mess.
As you describe it, keeping a distance was the most significant safety precaution; nevertheless people do need to understand that singing is one of the more effective ways for spreading the virus. There have been several records of mass outbreaks of CoVid in choirs.
That said it is certainly questionable how heavy handed the police need to be. There seems to be inconsistency of enforcement. Other countries manage to insist that everybody wears a mask in buildings open to the public, – supermarkets etc. Shop workers deserve to be protected as much as possible, this needs to include legal support, without which many shop workers would not feel able to ask customers to wear a mask.
I think far too many u turns are one of the largest issues. This morning, hypothetically, schools are to open, later tonight, something different.
Everyone is getting stressed, I feel I’m wasting my life, I’m 72 years old, I want to see my grandchildren, like other grandparents. Other’s, are financially in a dire place, those who need treatment worried.
How can you stay in hour upon hour, no positive outcome in sight. This government, has no ideas other than do the same over and over again.
Actually, I have some understanding of other’s. I’m suggesting look at other options and opinions.
This could end in tears for many.
Ive thought about this case & my conclusion is that Busking should not be allowed.
Given the crisis facing us Now we should be closing everything that isnt essential for the next 3 Months.
Can we lock Dim Jon Sun up? And throw away the key? He’s responsible for a large fraction of the 80k covid deaths so far – by comparison a busker is just trying to stay alive. Let’s puth the responsibilities where they belong.
WW2 conscription started in 1939. The war in Britain ended in 1945. The last conscripts left the army in 1963. Nothing lasts like the temporary.
I notice Mr Gray describes his outdoor performances as a job. Can we take it he pays income tax and national insurance contributions from this occupation In order to help pay for the NHS he may possibly provide additional customers for ?
Paul Barker – Thanks for your response.
I think that we have to separate this into the moral and the legal issue. The moral side is, I agree, fraught with complications, and I understand why you say you don’t believe it should be allowed. I disagree of course, on the basis that the risk posed is very low, and I do not have the option of working from home, but I can see your point.
My big concern is that the police (who you rightly sympathise with and are in a very difficult situation, it must be said) cannot be allowed to fine/arrest those who are sticking to the law. The officers in this instance did not address any of my points regarding, for example, the Musicians’ Union legal advice regarding busking, and seemed to believe that only essential workers were legally allowed to leave the house for work. Whether or not one thinks this should be the law, it isn’t the law.
Martin – I’ve looked into these cases in some detail and it seems these were indoors and before social distancing became commonplace. In a choir, you are also remaining stationary. With my busking, the longest anyone stands in any proximity to me is a few seconds, and when you factor in that that distance never needs to be less than 2 metres, as well as being outside, I’m confident that the scientific evidence suggests a negligible risk here. I am willing to listen to studies that contradicts this of course.
David Raw – Yes, I stated this clearly in the article. I find it curious that busking is one of the few professions where people find it socially acceptable to quiz people about their tax arrangements.