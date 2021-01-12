I spent over four hours in a cell for busking during lockdown – that was wrong

The increasing polarisation of politics across the globe is concerning for many reasons. The storming of the Capitol felt like a defining moment in this trend, while our government’s hollow pleading for the nation to unite over their shoddy Brexit deal has done nothing to bring opposing sides together. One area where this polarisation is becoming increasingly worrying is over Covid-19 measures. The world is not made up of Covid-denying conspiracy theorists and authoritarian-loving lockdown fanatics, but whenever a debate crops up, the position you take on that debate will inevitably see you lumped into one of those categories.

Most people accept that the temporary suspension of some liberties is a tragic necessity. But scrutiny has never been more important. John Harris’ excellent Guardian article goes into this at some length, so I will add the dimension of my own experience to this.

I make my living as a musician, primarily through busking. I have done for about a decade now, and this year has obviously not been ideal. I took time off during the first lockdown, but through this current one I have still been going out to work. I’m aware that a lot of people reading this will see that as an irresponsible choice: I understand where they’re coming from. However, I have done everything I can to ensure my workplace is Covid-safe – I generally accept contactless payment through a card reader; I set my case out at least 2 metres in front of me (which significantly reduces the number of potential pitches, but that’s unfortunately necessary) and I make sure I sanitise my hands immediately after touching any coins. The organisation of which I am a co-director, Keep Streets Live, has set out ways in which busking can be made as safe as possible. Given that I am outdoors (and crowds seldom gather to listen, more’s the pity), I am confident that the risk posed by this is very low.

Furthermore, the law is on our side – or at least it is in theory. Government guidance specifies that anyone who cannot reasonably work from home should continue to travel to work. If we accept that busking is work (and if it isn’t then I’d like a refund on the thousands of pounds I’ve paid in taxes on it over the years), then it seems pretty clear that buskers should be permitted to continue, as long as they do so responsibly.

Despite this, I was recently arrested for breaching Covid restrictions for busking in Harborne, a suburb of Birmingham. I spent over four hours locked in a cell, with the duty sergeant telling me that if I did not promise not to return to my job, I would be kept in custody for two days. A change of shifts softened this position, and I was released with a £200 fine that I will contest. I continued to quote verbatim the law that I, as well as my union, believe exonerates me of committing a crime, but the attitude of the officers involved was that they had been instructed to err on the side of giving a fine when there is doubt involved, on the basis that this can later be challenged.

In a liberal democracy, this cannot be tolerated. The legal system is already weighted against the poor and the vulnerable, who are forced to feed off the scraps left for them in the legal aid budget after swingeing Tory cuts. The pandemic is undoubtedly a global crisis that everyone needs to play their role in helping to control, but that does not mean giving the police and the government a blank cheque to act outside of the law in a way that will inevitably hit marginalised communities hardest.

I have heard of other buskers, including a colleague and friend of mine, who have been treated similarly – not to mention the well-publicised incidents involving people being fined for drinking coffee during their walk or for driving five miles to go for a walk in a deserted area. These incidents are not backed up by the law, and if we accept them as part and parcel of the fight against Covid-19, we open ourselves up to a deeply worrying future.

We should always question whether figures of authority are acting justly – to do so in no way implies ignorance of the reality of the public health crisis that the pandemic has created.

The photo above is by Alexander Lvir from Pexels

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham