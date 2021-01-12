Tories kill off bid to give NHS workers right to remain in UK

On Sunday we brought you the news that Christine Jardine’s Private Member’s Bill to give NHS workers the right to remain in the UK.

Sadly, today, the Tories killed that hope by cancelling all sitting Fridays until the end of March.

Christine’s Bill proposed that all health and social care staff from outside the EU would be granted indefinite leave to remain, enabling them to avoid the hellscape that is our immigration system and granting them rights enjoyed by British citizens.

Christine vowed to fight on, though:

Like the rest of our wonderful NHS and care staff, hundreds of thousands of people from other countries are on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic, putting themselves in harm’s way to make sure we get the care we need. The UK should say, loudly and unequivocally, that those who have put their lives at risk for our country are welcome to live in it. That’s what my Bill would do, and I am deeply disappointed that the Government is not even letting it be debated in Parliament. I am not giving up. I will urge Ministers again to make Government time available to pass this urgent legislation, which has cross-party support. The idea that anyone who has worked so hard to save lives during this emergency might one day be forced to leave should be unthinkable.

As Christine pointed out, the Government could make this change at the drop of a hat. But a Home Office run by Priti Patel is unlikely to do so. It would be great if she could surprise us as it would mean so much to people like Dr Pushpo Hossain, a registrar who trained in Bangladesh:

This is Pushpo. She is an NHS registrar who trained in Bangladesh. 1 in 5 staff in the NHS are migrants. They’ve risked their lives to save ours. If you think they deserve to stay will you write to your MP? 🙏🏻 https://t.co/hIlvgJ1aoZ#homeforheroes #ThunderclapForCarers pic.twitter.com/LiEf6jYbOR — Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) January 7, 2021

This is a very easy thing we could do to make life easier for many doctors, nurses, porters, health care assistants, who are facing daily danger to save lives and when they can’t, comfort our loved ones when we can’t.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings