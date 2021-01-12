What is the Tories’ problem with feeding children?

Just when you think that the Tories couldn’t sink any lower than their opposition to providing help to families with free school meals during the holidays, they have gone one further.

All over social media, there are pictures of the sorts of food packages that are being sent to children who would normally qualify for free school meals.

What are you supposed to eat the noodles *with*? Plain udon is not a meal. https://t.co/FcbkuYleK5 — Charley Hasted (@CharleyHasted) January 12, 2021

Daisy Cooper has written to the Education Secretary to ask him to investigate and sort this out – by giving vouchers to families rather than these “woefully inadequate” and “abysmal” packages:

My #FreeSchoolMeals letter to the Govt asking what urgent action they’ve taken to investigate the reports of unacceptable half-empty ‘hampers’ and to identify how many children have been affected 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kc2TybnosZ — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) January 12, 2021

It is completely unacceptable that parents have received woefully inadequate food parcels in place of free school meals. The amount of food parents have received to feed their children is not anything like enough to provide an adequate, nutritious lunch every day. Nor do they appear to represent value for money, given what the parcels should theoretically be worth. I have written to the Secretary of State asking him to investigate the situation urgently and replace these abysmal hampers with food vouchers. Time and time again, this Government has let children and families down on the issue of free school meals, which are critical to the education and future of so many children.

Families feeding children on a tight budget are experts in making a little money go a long way. They have to be – and the fact that so many struggle is something that we should be thoroughly ashamed of. In the short term, they should be given vouchers to buy their food themselves but we need to properly get to grips with ending poverty in this country:

Universal Basic Income so this never happens again. #LDForBI https://t.co/QrS9XjdhEF — Lib Dems for Basic Income (@LDforBI) January 12, 2021

A policy working group is currently working out a UBI model for the party to adopt. I think it needs to be one which actually makes a difference and can give people what they need to meet their basic needs for food and shelter.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings