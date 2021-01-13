An endangered species – Where are we with party reform?

We are, by nature, political outsiders. None of us has been able to find a home in the establishment parties that dominate our political landscape. The political climate – electoral system, media, financial backing- is not favourable to us either. We struggle to get our voice heard, and our limited grip on power is always in peril and often short-lived.

As an endangered species, we would merit the David Attenborough treatment and as any endangered species need to husband carefully and efficiently our resources to survive. We survive by campaigning effectively on causes that matter to us and the electorate. However as Dorothy Thornhill said in her landmark report on the 2019 election “winning seats in elections has too often come second to internal discussion and management”, pointing out that “resources are being deployed on committees concerned with operational ..minutiae and their purposes and agendas at all levels of the party-national, regional and local”. The Thornhill report called for a review of the governance of all areas of the party.

Interestingly Dorothy in the report describes herself as “not an insider”, but even a party of outsiders needs its insiders. We should be grateful for those prepared to sit through the committee hours keeping the party’s cogs turning year after year as leaders, MPs and other stellar luminaries explode temporarily onto the scene, as membership waxes and wanes.

There are many insiders I could name who have served the party well – even heroically in that capacity for year after year. Often they become a distinct sub-culture within the party exchanging jobs and roles within the party either because of natural talent or because as Dorothy Thornhill puts it, they are a “someone we know”. Often they have a short commute to London.

Of course, every organisation needs an engine room, but it is the job of an engine normally to propel things forward. Every part of our party needs to be assessed on its contribution to making the party a lean (perhaps not ‘mean’) campaigning machine- to be answerable to the front line.

I take that as the Thornhill gospel but have heard little news of the radical change in the party’s structures that it would seem to require.

The review said, “There is a lack of oversight, scrutiny and poor governance structures across the federal, state, regional and parliamentary parties”. I’ll wager that most members don’t even know that there are both “state” and “federal” parties.

The sign of a failing organisation is when it consumes itself in internal procedures. In recent years, what has been noticeable is a sharp increase in compliance and other requirements laid upon local parties. There has been no parallel increase in accountability and transparency amongst the often very large federal and national bodies set up to serve them. And we have a lot.

That cannot and should not be done by dragooning our best activists into committees, but must be done by determined insiders embracing reform. The slide rule needs to go up against every internal structure, and the question asked how best can it serve the direct promotion of our values? In some cases, the answer may be “through its dissolution or abolition”.

However, suppose we are ever again to have a serious chance of reforming our country. In that case, it might not be a bad ploy to have a serious shot at reforming our party- especially, if as Dorothy suggests, the current model has proved a drag on progress.

As a congenital outsider, I can tolerate almost any level of facile and patronising messaging from the centre so long as I know it emanates from a focussed organisation accountable and ready to learn and with the same evangelical enthusiasm as the ground troops and of course answerable to them.

* John Pugh was Liberal Democrat MP for Southport until 2017 and was elected as a Councillor for the Dukes ward of Sefton Borough Council on 2 November 2017.