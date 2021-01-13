Tahir Maher

Brexit chaos is costing the Scottish fishing industry £1million a day.

By | Wed 13th January 2021 - 4:30 pm

 

Time-consuming new customs and health paperwork is sparking long delays, with one Scottish fishing business losing £50,000 on a single consignment.

In another alarming development, fish prices have plummeted by 80 per cent at Peterhead Fish Market, while a third of Scotland’s fishing fleet is tied up in the harbour.

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has secured an urgent question in Parliament tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 10.30am, in which he will address the devastating impact the Government’s trade deal with the EU is having on the industry

 

Alistair Carmichael said:

“After a week of intensifying disruption for seafood exporters and with long-term challenging from the deal as well, I am glad to have secured this urgent question to hold the Government to account. I would urge businesses affected by the trading changes to contact me so that we can put the strongest possible case to the Minister.”

* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

