History is made – Trump is the first US President to be impeached twice

By | Wed 13th January 2021 - 10:09 pm

Just a few minutes ago, I watched as Nancy Pelosi brought down her gavel on the US House resolution to impeach Trump a record second time.

That means, the President is referred to the US Senate for a trial chaired by the Chief Justice, where a two-thirds majority is needed to convict President Trump of “inciting an insurrection”. The timetable appears to suggest that a Democratic-controlled Senate will consider the matter after President-elect Biden is sworn in.

Extraordinarily, ten Republicans voted for impeachment in the US House. This included Rep Liz Cheney – which is very significant. This was the most bipartisan impeachment in the history of the United States.

As Jake Tapper remarked on CNN, it is surprising that the resolution was not unanimous.

I watched the debate speeches and I was flabbergasted at the many Republicans who stood up and, effectively, swore black was white.

Everyday, more horrific details emerge from the 6th January storming of the US Capitol. But for some acts of courage by police and others, more people would have died, including elected representatives, some or all of whom could have been held hostage. Just consider the images of mob leaders in protective clothing carrying zip-tie handcuffs.

So what will happen in the Senate? Opinions vary as to whether the Senate can even hold a trial of Trump after he leaves office. Lower office holders have been convicted after leaving office. Why do it to Trump? Well, at least he could be stopped from holding federal office ever again (which would be attractive to some Republican competitors) – and it would act as a deterrent for others, and establish a principle for history.

Bear in mind, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate (currently) is “undecided” on the matter – which in itself is extraordinary. He spoke passionately in favour of approving Biden’s election last week.

I suspect that the Democrats will take their time – sort out immediate issues when they take charge of the Senate and the Presidency – and then go about a trial in a thorough and considered way.

In the meantime, Trump still can’t tweet about all this – which is also very significant.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

