Conference proposal to reform the role of party Vice-President

During our Spring Conference, this Friday (19th March, 2021), I hope you’ll join the evening debate on my Motion, F9, which seeks some reforms to my role as Party Vice President.

The role was created as a result of The Alderdice Review which called for a senior party figure to be given the authority to further the party’s work on diversity and, specifically, in relation to ethnic minority communities.

The Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality championed this call and, together with the then Party President, Sal Brinton and the Federal Board, ensured that it came to fruition.

I was first elected to this role in 2019 and was elected again in 2020. The electorate was the Federal Board. One of the major reforms to my role is my call for it to be elected by the wider party membership.

I have 4 reasons for proposing this:

1. It is congruent with the election of other senior party roles

2. It raises awareness of the role

3. It gives the office holder a clear mandate

4. It is more democratic

If you would like to find out more about what I do, which, this week, has included briefing the Home Affairs, Justice and Equalities cluster meeting of our Parliamentarians on digital equality, writing letters of reference for Queen’s Honours nominees and running a project called ‘What’s it Like to be Disabled in Britain in 2021?’, then please follow me on Twitter at @isabelleparasra

I’m keen to hear your views on this and look forward to the debate at Spring Conference.

In the meantime, here’s a video explaining more.

* Isabelle Parasram is the Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.