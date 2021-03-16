Isabelle Parasram

Conference proposal to reform the role of party Vice-President

By | Tue 16th March 2021 - 2:15 pm

During our Spring Conference, this Friday (19th March, 2021), I hope you’ll join the evening debate on my Motion, F9, which seeks some reforms to my role as Party Vice President.

The role was created as a result of The Alderdice Review which called for a senior party figure to be given the authority to further the party’s work on diversity and, specifically, in relation to ethnic minority communities.

The Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality championed this call and, together with the then Party President, Sal Brinton and the Federal Board, ensured that it came to fruition.

I was first elected to this role in 2019 and was elected again in 2020. The electorate was the Federal Board. One of the major reforms to my role is my call for it to be elected by the wider party membership.

I have 4 reasons for proposing this:

1. It is congruent with the election of other senior party roles
2. It raises awareness of the role
3. It gives the office holder a clear mandate
4. It is more democratic

If you would like to find out more about what I do, which, this week, has included briefing the Home Affairs, Justice and Equalities cluster meeting of our Parliamentarians on digital equality, writing letters of reference for Queen’s Honours nominees and running a project called ‘What’s it Like to be Disabled in Britain in 2021?’, then please follow me on Twitter at @isabelleparasra

I’m keen to hear your views on this and look forward to the debate at Spring Conference.

In the meantime, here’s a video explaining more.

* Isabelle Parasram is the Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Conference.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jenny Barnes
    "we punish people who don’t have driveways by making them pay to park their car on the street." = we benefit people who store their cars on the public hig...
  • Miranda Roberts
    Thanks for trying to get the point across Mark. It’s a good post and I’m grateful to you for trying to make the point. Sadly this week has shown that some p...
  • Laurence Cox
    Mike Hill, the Hartlepool MP, who is accused of sexual harrassment, has resigned. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/16/hartlepool-labour-mp-mike-...
  • Freddie
    A thought provoking article, thank you. I hope we can make tax simplification (plus UBi/end poverty message) the cornerstone policy for the 'fair' pillar in the...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Thank you for a most interesting and useful article!...