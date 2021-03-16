Pursuing fairness – We need change both at the top and at the bottom

The United Kingdom is a funny place.

We’ve got a royal family which controls the Crown Estates, a huge area of land, and contributes to society in a variety of ways, while getting most of its funding through the taxation system.

We’ve got a House of Commons representing, as you would expect, the general public, and a House of Lords, which is politically appointed, scrutinising our laws.

We pay people benefits to people on the basis that they are disabled rather than the fact that they may need the money and we make people who don’t meet the threshold of disability try to live on next to nothing if they can’t find a job.

We let people in charities and businesses pay themselves six figure salaries and little or no taxes, and we put sometimes quite unreasonable expectations on the self-employed.

Our council tax system, paid by everybody, is regressive and we punish people who don’t have driveways by making them pay to park their car on the street.

We make people drive up to 90 minutes each way for a job that may make the minimum wage rather than concede that there may be a better way to do things than continually force people into low paid jobs so that richer people can enjoy the services that they want.

There may be a better way.

It may be better to give everyone a basic income to meet their basic expenses and then tax all income after that.

We may want to look more closely at tax evasion and make online retailers pay their fair share.

We should take a long, hard look at the council tax system and consider whether council tax should be paid by property owners rather than renters.

Business rates are in drastic need of an overhaul and we need to look at the basics of land ownership and the leasehold arrangements which are, quite clearly, unfair.

We might even want look at the way that our grant system works to encourage community cohesion and enable those with a vision to pursue community projects.

Some organisations, like the Heritage Fund, are overfunded while others, while doing great work, like hostels for those escaping domestic violence, struggle to exist.

In short, as a nation, we need to pull our socks up. We need to consider the experience of ordinary Britons and reward effort and innovation while not falling under the yoke of extreme capitalism.

We need change both at the top and at the bottom.

* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats