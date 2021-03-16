The Voice

WATCH NOW: Luisa Porritt launches her campaign for Mayor of London and her plan to Take London Forward

By | Tue 16th March 2021 - 10:53 am

Live on Facebook, Luisa Porritt is launching her campaign for Mayor of London at 11am.

Click on Luisa’s Facebook page here to see the launch live.

In addition, here below is Luisa’s video to accompany her launch today:

In her speech at 11am, Lusia will launch the Liberal Democrat plan to Take London Forward.

She will say that “there’s space for a new challenger” to Sadiq Khan in light of the disastrous Conservative campaign.

On her plan to Take London Forward, she will say:

Jobs. Homes. Clean Air. Those are three basic needs – and we’re being let down on all three. My plan to Take London Forward will give Londoners what they need so that every person can thrive in our recovery beyond the pandemic.

On the Clapham Common vigil, Luisa says:

From start to finish, the Metropolitan Police got it horribly wrong and that’s why the Commissioner must go. I will not let this become another conversation we have and then move on from.

Luisa will say that “there’s space for a new challenger” to Sadiq Khan in light of the disastrous Conservative campaign.

On her plan to Take London Forward, she will say:

Jobs. Homes. Clean Air. Those are three basic needs – and we’re being let down on all three. My plan to Take London Forward will give Londoners what they need so that every person can thrive in our recovery beyond the pandemic.

On the Clapham Common vigil, Luisa says:

From start to finish, the Metropolitan Police got it horribly wrong and that’s why the Commissioner must go. I will not let this become another conversation we have and then move on from.

In a new policy announcement, she says of her plan to create a London Housing Company:

No more desperate deals with developers or selling off public land for someone else’s benefit. The London Housing Company will take control of building the homes we need directly.

In further details, she reveals one of the first tasks of the London Housing Company will be to commission a study on the potential to convert offices into homes:

In the coming years, we’ll have more empty office space come onto the market than ever before. This is a generational opportunity.
We must seize the agenda and challenge ourselves to convert these spaces into quality, affordable, zero-carbon homes.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Hirst
    I hope the stated intention of treating all countries equally will be fulfilled. If eu country immigrants can enter this country as easily as those from Austral...
  • John Marriott
    Yes, David Raw, you can’t have it both ways and, no, John Mottram, if someone is found wanting, regardless of gender, those who think so should call them out....
  • Roland
    @Mary Regnier-Wilson - "By the age of 4 many boys will already have been “nurtured”" Yes, a big part of our problem is the early years "nurture" of ...
  • Joe Bourke
    Peter Martin, The reuters article linked above writes: "Last week the OBR also warned that government spending on debt interest was highly sensitive to any ...
  • Joe Bourke
    The Lords library has a summary of UBI with a useful list of references at the end https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/coronavirus-and-the-case-for-a-universal-b...