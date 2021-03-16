Newsmoggie

Lib Dems call for Commission on preventing violence against women and girls

By | Tue 16th March 2021 - 9:39 am

Our Editor, Caron, was up with the lark this morning to appear on Good Morning Scotland, calling for a Commission to allow women to feel safe on the streets. Caron is the party’s Scottish spokesperson on equality.

Reflecting on the anger felt by women over the last week, Caron said that it is important to “channel that anger into something constructive”. The party is proposing a commission, to report back within a year, “aimed at preventing violence against women and girls in all its forms”. The hope is that all parties can get behind this – “to properly address the fact that women don’t feel safe on the streets – and often not in their homes”. Caron said:

Everyone has at least one story of a narrow escape and I think that’s why what happened with Sarah Everard has just resonated so much with women.

When asked what the commission would look at, Caron replied:

Look at all areas of government – from education, just teaching boys how they should treat women and girls (and other groups like ethnic minorities as well) – what consent means. Allowing women to be heard – looking at justice as well. We do have some strong domestic abuse legislation, for example, but it’s not quick enough.

You can hear the interview in full here at 41’00”.

Here are Caron’s tweets on the matter:

