Reflections on my day – 15 March 2021

Usually, if I can, I write something at the beginning of the day. Today, however, I didn’t, as I wanted to leave space for Caroline Pidgeon’s powerful piece on violence against women.

And, at the end of the day, having looked at the comments, I’m pretty depressed. A series of men either blaming a small minority, or changing the subject, or just being blind and deaf to the words of those who actually suffer from abuse and violence. Bluntly, it isn’t a small minority of men, unless they’re awfully active given the statistics indicating that most women have been victims. And let’s change the subject, why don’t we? Anything rather than face the fact that, because of the behaviour of some men (yes, I know, not all… nada, nada, nada), women and girls make decisions that restrict their freedom of action because of the risks that exist. We, as a society, need to address that and, sadly, because the overwhelming proportion of violence against women is at the hands of men, the attitudes of men have to change. Some of you whose comments suggest that your liberalism is more polite veneer than instinctive – acknowledging that some of you aren’t liberals anyway – make me more than uncomfortable. The word is embarrassed.

Mind you, it is the case that this site is dominated by men, which explains why virtually all of the comments we reject are from men, why the tone is often so hostile and disrespectful, and why women tell me that it isn’t worth engaging on the site because of the vitriol and disrespect that too often passes for debate here.

Violence against women is about power, about its use and abuse. As a liberal, I believe in freedom, allied with a sense of awareness about how my behaviour impacts upon the freedom of others. It would be nice if some people, reading the comments thread and dwelling on what it says about our society, thought a bit harder about that sense of impact, how what they do restricts the freedoms of others and how they might, in their own small way, improve that. I know that I will.

So, as I say, a pretty depressing day. My only real consoling thought is that, having worked with the Young Liberals over the past few weeks, there is the prospect of change. And, as more women reach positions of power and authority, there is an opportunity for the sort of society that allows us to offer real freedom to everyone – and that includes the freedom for women to go where they please, when they please, without fear of abuse, assault or worse.